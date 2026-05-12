Live Music with Scott Maneryand the Barnburners May 16

Kick off to the Long Weekend

Submitted by Noreen Steinacher

Looking forward to the ‘May long weekend’ with friends and family – we sure are! This is a quick reminder to get your tickets for the Live music performance with Scott Manery and the Barnburners and opener DJ Max – all taking place Saturday May 16 at The Tobermory Community Centre. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets online at Eventbrite with quick access on home page of The Meeting Place website tobermorymeetingplace.com

Tickets also selling at Readers Haven, the Princess Hotel, Rachels in Lion’s Head and at The Meeting Place this Tuesday – Thursday or by emailing info@tobermorymeetingplace.com Tickets will be sold at the door but don’t leave it too late.

This is not only an event to kick off the season for the community but an important annual fundraiser for The Meeting Place. TMP is open all year round with a variety of services and programs meeting the diverse needs of the community. Business sponsorships are important too and we’d like to thank Blue Bay Motel, Bruce Anchor Cruises. Summerhouse Park, Escarpment Height Motel and Readers Haven for their early support and others coming in will all be acknowledged at the event. It’s spring!