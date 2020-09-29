Period Poverty in Canada: Moon Time Sisters Collection Drive October 1-31

Submitted by Tara Harpur

Donation Location:

-Tobermory Medical Clinic (Tuesday and Friday from 8:30am-4:00pm)

-Lion’s Head Medical Clinic (Thursday and Wednesday 8:30am-4:00pm)

In this stressful time of COVID it is hard to focus on other issues, but life goes on. For women that means their period.

Did you know that approximately 1/3 of women under the age of 25 have struggled to afford menstrual products? (Plan Canada, 2016). In rural areas, the cost of feminine hygiene products is sometimes double that of the same products in large urban centres (Brown, 2017). This gap is even more extreme in remote First Nation Communities where a box of tampons can be $16-$45.00 (Vieira, 2019). While the Canadian government did lift the taxes on feminine hygiene products in 2015, many Canadian women still struggle to meet this basic need. In remote First Nation communities the obstacle of high cost is often compounded by lack of clean water and food/supply security (Vieira, 2019). Hence the term Period Poverty.

Period Poverty isn’t only about the cost of feminine hygiene products. It is also about sharing knowledge and breaking the taboo of talking about something that is simply a biological fact of life. “Aunt Flo”, “Time of the Month”, “On the rag” and “The curse” are just a few euphemisms for a woman’s menstrual cycle that make it clear their period is taboo, or worse, that it is something wrong and bad. No girl/woman should suffer in silence because she is ashamed to talk about or ask about a natural process happening in her body. And no one should have to reach for a sock or a rag because they cannot afford or do not have access to feminine hygiene products.

Moon Time Sisters is an organization working to address Period Poverty in Canada, specifically in remote northern communities. Visit https://www.facebook.com/moontimesistersONT for more details. Last year they collected more than 80,000 items to send to remote northern First Nations Communities. The Bruce Peninsula Chapter contributed more than 1,000 items and we would like to do even better this year.

We will be placing bins outside Tobermory and Lion’s Head Clinics from October 1-31. Half of the donations will go to remote northern communities, the other half will be split between the Tobermory and Lion’s Head Foodbanks.

If you have any questions or want to know how to donate funds directly to Moon Time Sister please contact me at endppbruce@gmail.com