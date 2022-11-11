Rotary Hosts Reception For District Governor

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

On Wednesday, October 26th, Rotary held an afternoon reception for visiting Rotary District Governor Mike Chaffee, and District Governor Elect Sonja Glass (from the Rotary Club of Meaford, Ontario). District Governor Chaffee hails from the Rotary Club of Flint, Michigan, one of the 74 Rotary and Rotaract Clubs included in our large international District 6330 which stretches from Lapeer, Michigan to Tobermory, Ontario and as far southwest as London, Ontario, and includes clubs in Owen Sound, Meaford, Thornbury/Clarksburg, Drayton and Stratford, Ontario.

At the reception, District Governor Chaffee gave an inspiring presentation on the challenges faced by Rotary Clubs worldwide, highlighting the importance of adaptive strategies for membership growth and retention.

Also at this afternoon social event, two new members – Peggy Beghetto and Tim Lang – were inducted as Rotarians with Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Peggy lives in Lion’s Head and volunteers at Golden Dawn Seniors Home. Tim lives in Lion’s Head, is a telecommunications consultant and has generously agreed to serve as chair of our membership committee. We welcome our newest members!

Club President Catherine Henderson welcomes Tim Lang as a new member of the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Club President Catherine Henderson welcomes Peggy Beghetto as a new member of the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Our Rotary motto is ‘Service Above Self’, and we are an active Rotary Club, involved in a range of projects and initiatives, from running community pancake breakfasts during holiday weekends between May and September, to tending bars at Rotary-sponsored and other community events, to renting and setting up tents/canopies for community events, to product sales for various fundraisers, and organizing a Santa Claus parade. Fundraising profits are returned to our community through an extensive ongoing scholarships program with the local Bruce Peninsula District School, through contributions to area food banks and many other community groups and organizations.

If you are interested in joining our Club which strives to give back to the community in a variety of ways, please contact any Rotarian!

Santa Claus is Coming!

Rotary has received special word from the North Pole that Santa will indeed be coming to Lion’s Head for the Santa Claus Parade! The big event will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, with the Parade beginning outside Bruce Peninsula District School at 1:00 PM (organizing by the School at 12:30 PM). At the end of the Parade, everyone will have a chance to meet Santa at Rotary Hall, where there will be hot chocolate and treats available, along with seasonal music.

The Friends of the Library will also be at Rotary Hall handing out a book gift to each visiting child. More details will be provided in the Rotary article in the next issue of Bruce Peninsula Press – everyone is excited that Santa is coming for an early visit!