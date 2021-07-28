Lion’s Head Food Bank and United Way of Bruce Grey Partnership Makes Charitable Receipts Possible

Submitted by Darlene Myles

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank was operated by Helen McIntyre for 14 years. Helen “handed the reins” to Darlene Myles on June 1, 2018. The same practices were followed until Food Bank donations increased dramatically with the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

It was decided that the food bank should apply for Charitable Status with the CRA. The problem initially was that the CRA was not taking applications. This service re-opened in Sept. 2020 but several road blocks were encountered. To date, we are in the process of (hopefully) finalizing the application.

In the meantime, The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is partnering with United Way of Bruce Grey to accept receiptable donations. Donors to the Food Bank wishing a charitable receipt should make their donation directly to United Way of Bruce Grey – *specifying Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. You will receive a receipt directly from United Way.

The United Way can process cash, cheques, VISA or MasterCard donations. Online donations can be made through United Way’s “Canada Helps” portal. The easiest way is to go to:

• United Way of Bruce Grey home page (unitedwayofbrucegrey.com)

• Click on Donate Now

• Fill in amount of donation

• *Message: for Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

• Provide Donor information and payment information

• Complete Donation Now

If you are a business, service club, church or other organization that does not require a CRA charity number, you may continue to donate directly to the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank by cheque mailed to PO Box 22 Lion’s Head or e-transfer to [email protected] (don’t forget the “d” in the email). A password will be required for e-transfers in order that we can contact donors to make sure they do not require a CRA charity number on the receipt. An acknowledgement of the donation will be sent to you from The Food Bank. Photo opportunities are welcome!

The community has been extremely generous to the Food Bank and this is appreciated. Group fundraisers and donations have been unique and very successful!

The Food Bank provided 131 nutritional monthly hampers from January 1 to June 30 this year, as well as 26 Easter hampers. Every donation is received with thanks, whether it is money or grocery items in the donation box at Hellyer’s Foodland in Lion’s Head.