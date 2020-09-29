Tobermory Primary Place Daycare AGM November 18: Board Members Needed

Submitted by TPP Board of Directors

Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare (TPP) will be holding its Annual General Meeting on November 18th at 7pm. We invite TPP families, community members, or anyone interested in finding out more about the daycare to attend from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Fun time guaranteed!

Follow us on facebook (Primary Place Daycare) for the AGM zoom link or email tobermoryprimaryplace@amtelecom.net to be added to the invite.

Everyone is welcome!

Board Members Needed

The Board of Directors (BOD) for TPP are elected annually at the AGM. There is currently a need for a Vice-President and Members at Large. Want to give back to your community? Want to ensure there is year-round childcare in Tobermory? Want to support youth in your area? Consider joining the Board!! We are a fun group of volunteers who care about the future success of Tobermory’s daycare. Without a BOD the centre can not operate. Responsibilities include monthly meetings (excluding July & August), creating policies, volunteering for fundraisers, and supporting the Supervisor in day-to-day operations.

If you would like to have a say in the future of childcare in Tobermory and help keep childcare affordable, email the daycare and come out to our virtual AGM to see what we are all about!

Fundraising Shortfall for 2020

2020 has been a tough year for non-profit organizations who rely heavily on fundraising to keep operational. TPP is no exception. We need to fundraise in order to keep parent fees reasonable for local families. COVID-19 prevented us from running any of our regular fundraisers, amounting to a $14,000 shortfall in funding.

How can you help?

• Consider joining the BOD – help brainstorm ways in which we can “think outside the box” for 2021 fundraising.

• Support our fundraisers – consider placing an order for Chicken, Pizza, Mabels Labels, etc.

• Donate – TPP offers tax receipts for any donation over $20.00. Consider donating to TPP as your charity of choice. Donations can be etransfered to tobermoryprimaryplace@amtelecom.net or mailed to Primary Place Daycare, 20 Centennial Drive, Tobermory, ON, N0H 2R0.

Childcare Spots Available

Primary Place daycare reopened in July 2020 after a brief provincially mandated closure. A huge THANK YOU to our dedicated staff at TPP as well as all the families who were patient and understanding during a difficult transition.

At TPP, we strive to provide families with year-round childcare. Unfortunately, the daycare is facing very low enrollment for the fall and winter. We need the community to support the daycare in order to stay open. We are currently open and accepting new/returning children. Our hours are 8am-5pm and we offer an after-school program for school-age kiddos.

Child care centers have a positive effect on early childhood development including:

-Learning to problem solve

-Trained staff (TPP has Registered Early Childcare Educators specially trained to support your child’s growth and development)

-Preparing for school

-Language skills development

-Healthy menu provided (our cook is extra amazing!)

-Easing separation and forging new bonds

-Socialization can help improve your child’s mental and emotional health

If you are interested in learning more about our program and days of operation email tobermoryprimayplace@amtelecom.net or phone 519-596-2606. We hope to welcome more families to the Primary Place family.