Bring Holiday Cheer Home with a Poinsettia

Support the St. Edmunds School Playground Build

Submitted by Amanda Soulliere

Looking to add a little festive beauty to your home this holiday season while also supporting a great local cause? St. Edmunds Public School students are hosting a Poinsettia Fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds going directly toward the St. Edmunds Public School Playground!

Brighten your home, office, or holiday table with these beautiful seasonal plants, available in a variety of sizes and colours to suit every space and budget.

-4.5-inch plants — $7

-6-inch plants — $12

-8-inch plants — $25

-10-inch plants — $35

All plants are available in classic red and white. Pink options are also available in the 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch sizes, while the 10-inch plants offer an additional tricolour option.

Looking for something extra special? Adorable tabletop planters are available for $30 each, featuring either a whimsical Grinch tree or fresh, festive greenery. Nothing says the holidays quite like the fresh green scent of natural evergreens filling your home!

Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, looking for a thoughtful gift, or wanting to support local students, this is a wonderful way to spread Christmas cheer while making a meaningful difference in our school community.

How to Order: Orders can be placed through St. Edmunds Public School students or by emailing amandastanger@me.com to request an order form.

Order deadline: November 17th

Plant pickup: November 27th at St. Edmunds Public School

The best part? Every purchase helps support a playground where local children can play, grow, and make memories for years to come.

Make your home merry and bright this holiday season while helping our students grow something wonderful. Thank you for supporting St. Edmunds Public School and our local community!