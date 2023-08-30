Final Rotary Pancake Breakfast of the Season September 3

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Our final scheduled Rotary Pancake Breakfast for the season will take place this coming Labour Day long weekend, on Sunday, September 3rd, from 9:00 to 11:30 AM at the Rotary Pavilion adjacent to Lion’s Head Beach. Our Pancake Breakfasts always include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage and hash browns, with orange juice and coffee to drink, and cost $15.00 per adult ($7.00 for kids aged 12 years and under), with all profits going towards Rotary local community projects.

We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to picnic table seating outside the Rotary Pavilion, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast. We also remind people that this is a ‘Cash Only’ event, since Wifi connectivity down by Lion’s Head Beach is not reliable for e-transfers or credit card charges.

Rotary once again thanks our very generous corporate and individual sponsors for their contributions towards our Pancake Breakfasts! We hope to see you at our fourth and final Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2023!

Wendell’s Walk September 11-15

Rotarian Wendell Thomson will walk from Tobermory to Pike Bay (over 60 kilometers distance) between September 11th and 15th to raise funds for our local Lion’s Head Hospital. Wendell’s fundraising walk will begin at the terminus of Highway 6 in Tobermory, ending on Sutter Road in Pike Bay. Scheduled over five days, he is hoping to walk just over 20 kilometers a day.

Donations may be made to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation via e-transfer (to admin@bphsfoundation.com), or by cheque sent to the Foundation (at 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, Ontario, N0H 2T0). All donations must be marked to ‘BPH Foundation – Wendell’s Walk’. (See ad page 4)

Trivia Night September 23

Rotary will be hosting a Trivia Night event at Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head), to be held Friday, September 23rd, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. There will be a $5.00 entry fee, and the bar will be tended by Rotarians that evening.

Come on out, test your trivia knowledge and have some fun! We hope to see you there!

Oktoberfest October 14

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14th when Rotary will host and Tagwerk Bier will sponsor the first annual Oktoberfest event, to be held at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head.

More details about the event will be forthcoming in future Rotary articles in September and October issues of Bruce Peninsula Press.

For more information regarding this upcoming event, you can also contact Rotarian Tim Lang at 226-979-9332.