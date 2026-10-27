Tobermory Food Bank Distributes Thanksgiving Hampers, Marks World Food Day

Submitted by Linda Godhue

world Food Day was Friday October 16th. This day was first marked in 1945 by the United Nations and is now an International Awareness Day for food insecurity. We know that around the world many faced food insecurity then, and still face it now. world Food Day is marked in 150 countries around the world.

In Canada in the 1980s, food banks became part of our communities that addressed food insecurity in an organized way. Now almost every community has a Food Bank or is close by to one – a stark reminder that many people are struggling to feed their families or themselves.

The Tobermory Food Bank was started in 2008, recognizing that there was a definite need in our community for such a service. Today, it continues its work assisting those most in need. This October, 37 Thanksgiving hampers were distributed.

We know food insecurity is a major problem that is growing as the cost of living increases. There was a report issued by Grey Bruce Public Health that focuses on food insecurity, its many effects on the well-being and health, both physical and mental, on adults and especially children. This report was issued in early 2025 and reported that in 2024, 18% of the population faced food insecurity. That number has increased considerably in the last two years. food banks Canada reports now 1 in 4 households face food insecurity. Those needing to access food banks has also changed. More of those employed are facing food insecurity. If you wish to read the full report from Grey Bruce Public Health it is available at publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/FoodAffordability.

But here in our wonderful Tobermory, the need is recognized by the amazing support the Tobermory Food Bank receives, from the cash donations, to the food drives and drop-off food donation locations. We have donors that make monthly donations, churches and organizations who donate on a regular basis, or organizations who organize their own food drives. As well, many fundraisers ask for a donation at their events.

Peacock’s Foodland prepares pre-packaged donation bags that can be deposited at the front of their store. They also host the OPP’s Stuff the Cruiser events.

Tobermory Post Office has offered space for drop-off donations for many years now.

Just recently, Summer House Park collected over 110 kg of food and cash donations from their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Tobermory Food Bank. Light and Life Chapel collected food items at their recent Fall Fun Fest day.

For the past two years, the Tobermory United Church Thrift Shop has opened twice during their season for a dedicated day for Food Bank clients. During these days, Food Bank clients have cost-free access to the household and clothing sections there. This is especially helpful to the clients who have children and are in need of children’s clothing.

If you want to learn more about the Food Bank, please visit tobermoryfoodbank.ca or call Linda at 519-596-2333.