Municipality Begins In-House Garbage Collection November 23, Plans for Recycling Still Unknown 

Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

A major change to curbside garbage and recycling collection is approaching.

Municipally operated curbside garbage collection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 23 with each household getting an assigned collection day based on their geographic location. To find out about your garbage collection day, visit northbrucepeninsula.ca/curbsidewaste for more information.

At the time of this newspaper’s printing, the Public Works Department confirmed that they have yet to receive any formal updates from Waste Management regarding a firm plan for recycling collection.

The latest communications said that recycling is likely to remain on Mondays, but possibly moving to every other week, alternating between south and north ends of the Municipality.

Repeated attempts by this newspaper to contact Waste Management have been unsuccessful.

Circular Materials (which coordinates the province-wide recycling system) has indicated that no “cart date” is available in their system, so they are unaware of when the recycling cart bins will be delivered to households in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP). Curbside recycling updates will be provided by Waste Management directly to MNBP residents, likely via direct mail.

The transition of curbside recycling collection from municipalities to the province prompted staff to bring forward options for curbside garbage collection in July 2026. Credit: Council Agenda July 13, 2026, Residential Waste Collection Study by GEI Consultants Inc.

Table: MNBP financial options review for residential curbside waste collection. Credit: Council Agenda July 13, 2026, Residential Waste Collection Study by GEI Consultants Inc.

Table: MNBP Municipally operated waste collection model costs.

Option 1 would require the Municipality to transition to a cart-based garbage collection system on Mondays alongside recycling collection by Waste Management, who is the contractor selected by Circular Materials for the MNBP. This option posed several disadvantages, including residents having to manage two large cart bins (one for garbage and one for recycling) and attracting wildlife to the non-bear-proof carts.

Option 2 would see the Municipality proceed with the tender process to collect bids from contractors to execute garbage collection independent from Waste Management.

Option 3 was selected. It involves the Municipality moving to in-house garbage collection and purchasing a new garbage truck.

This option has the advantage of improved accountability, responsiveness, and service compared to contracted collection.

Since July, MNBP has also approved the purchase of a second garbage truck and hired two full-time staff.

Option 4 would eliminate curbside garbage collection completely and extend landfill hours.

The Residential Waste Collection Study prepared by GEI Consultants Canada concluded:

“Continuing with the current contracted arrangement or issuing a tender for collection services provides stability and avoids the need for significant capital investment. However, it also means that the Municipality remains reliant on a limited number of service providers operating within the region, which may reduce flexibility in responding to future service needs and could contribute to cost increases or service model changes in the future.”

The analysis suggested that switching to in-house garbage collection presented many advantages, such as greater flexibility for control, ability to respond to resident needs, and avoiding the risk of attracting nuisance bears inside communities with waste collection cart bins that were not “bear proof.”

Financially, continuing a contract with Waste Management versus moving garbage collection in-house are comparable, with municipally operated garbage collection estimated to cost $20,000 less annually.

Visit northbrucepeninsula.ca/curbsidewaste for more information.