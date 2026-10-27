Winter Worship at the Church at the Gap

Submitted by Jane Greenhouse

On November 15, the Church at the Gap (the Church of St. Edmunds) will move from its summer worship time of 10:00 a.m. to its winter service time of 1:30 p.m. The later time allows the pastor to officiate in Tobermory after leading morning worship in Wiarton.

In summer, two seasonal churches add more Sunday services than the pastor can cover, so St. Edmunds hosts visiting pastors and their families at the church cottage in Tobermory, thus offering them a holiday while they lead Sunday worship.

Key Dates

• November 1—All Saints’ Day: The service will be held at the Church at the Gap in Tobermory, at 1:00 p.m. with Anglican and Lutheran congregations from across the peninsula attending. Before the service, we will meet for lunch at the Princess.

• November 8: Christian communities will gather at 10:30 a.m. for a remembrance service hosted by Light and Life, honouring those who gave their lives in wars.

• November 15: The Anglican community will move to worship at Tobermory United Church until spring when the Church at the Gap will reopen. Worship time while at T.U.C. is 1:30 p.m. with Eucharist.