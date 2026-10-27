Speaker Holly Dunham Brings Local Lighthouse History to Life at SOK Talk

Submitted by Moira Parker

Approximately 70 people gathered at the Princess Hotel on Thursday, October 15th, for a Sources of Knowledge (SOK) Talk with local historian and oral history collector Holly Dunham. Through historical photographs, family recollections and stories of former lighthouse keepers, Holly brought the history of Tobermory and northern Georgian Bay’s lighthouses to life.

Her presentation, Local Lighthouses and the People Who Manned Them, explored Cove Island, Lonely Island, Big Tub, Flowerpot Island and Cabot Head, sharing their histories and the lives of those who maintained their lights.

Cove Island Lighthouse operated for 136 years before it became unmanned (automated) in 1991. Its early light was fuelled by sperm whale oil. At Lonely Island, keepers faced a climb of over 100 steps, sometimes encountering rattlesnakes along the way.

Holly’s father transported keepers and supplies to the island, and one of her stories explained the challenges of keeping provisions fresh while waiting to deliver them in unpredictable weather.

Big Tub Lighthouse was built in 1885. Before its construction, the first keeper, Charles Earl, hung a lantern from a tree branch to guide passing vessels.

Holly shared stories from Flowerpot Island, where the lighthouse was demolished after 72 years. Its last keeper, John Freethy, served from 1982 to 1987. When leaving for the final time, he reportedly joked, “I’ll pull out the plug and the island will sink.” At Cabot Head, keepers contended with abundant flies and poison ivy, while maintaining an early warning system using cones and baskets.

Throughout the afternoon, Holly gave us a glimpse into the lives of the keepers and their families, reminding us that these lighthouses were both navigational aids and homes and workplaces for the people who cared for them.