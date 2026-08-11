Meeting Place Tobermory Receives Funding To Create Woodland Play Trail

Marianne Wood,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Children in Tobermory will soon have new opportunities to explore and play outdoors thanks to funding from Community Foundation Grey Bruce’s 2026 Free to Play initiative.

The Meeting Place Tobermory is one of seven organizations across Grey and Bruce counties to receive funding through the program. The organization will use the grant to develop Trail Walk Play Coves—a series of nature-inspired play stations along a public woodland trail designed to encourage children to discover, imagine, and play freely.

Community Foundation Grey Bruce awarded a total of $219,300 through its 2026 Free to Play initiative, which supports projects that expand access to outdoor play for children. This year’s program attracted 29 applications requesting more than $1.2 million in funding.

“Outdoor play gives children the opportunity to build confidence, resilience, creativity, and a sense of belonging,” said Stuart Reid, executive director of Community Foundation Grey Bruce. “We’re proud to support organizations that are creating safe, welcoming spaces where children can explore, imagine, take healthy risks, and simply enjoy the freedom of playing outdoors.”

Free to Play is a national initiative led by Community Foundations of Canada and supported by Waltons Trust, The Lawson Foundation, and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. The program helps local organizations create more opportunities for children to connect with nature and enjoy outdoor play.

The Trail Walk Play Coves will add another family-friendly outdoor attraction at the Tobermory Community Park, located beside the Meeting Place on Centennial Drive in Tobermory.