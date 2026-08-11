Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Tobermory August 15th

Media Release

Bruce County, Ontario: Bruce County is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on August 15, 2026, at the St. Edmunds Landfill Site at 71 McArthur Road in Tobermory from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is your opportunity to clear out hazardous material from your home, garage or basement and make sure it’s handled responsibly.

Bruce County’s Household Hazardous Waste event provides a convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of common items, such as Paints and stains, Aerosols and solvents, Propane tanks, Fuel, Used oil and oil filters, Batteries and antifreeze, Household cleaners, Fluorescent lights, Fertilizers and pesticides, Pool chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fire extinguishers.

A complete list of accepted materials is available at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.

Important Notes:

• We do not accept commercial, industrial, agricultural waste, PCB materials, ammunition and flares. Check with your local municipality about disposal of these products.

• We only accept containers 30 litres or smaller. Waste must be in disposable containers which staff do not empty or return (e.g., gas cans will not be returned).

For full details and updates, visit the Bruce County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events webpage at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.

Safety First

To help keep things moving smoothly, please place all items in your trunk or truck bed before you arrive. Once on site, stay in your vehicle and staff will assist by unloading your materials.

There are 13 collection events scheduled across Bruce County in 2026. You can see the full schedule at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.

We’re committed to helping you safely dispose of household hazardous waste and protect our environment. By participating, you’re contributing to a cleaner and safer Bruce County.

For more details and the full list of accepted materials, please visit www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.