28 Entries for Annual Sandcastle Competition in Lion’s Head 

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Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo Photo: Team Mansfields 2.0 won 3rd place in the sandcastle category. The Mansfield family has been building castles on the beach for over 40 years, with the next generation carrying on the tradition.
Joanne Rodgers,
Bruce Peninsula Press

A little rain did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the 70 participants who braved the weather to craft 28 sand sculptures at the annual Civic Holiday weekend Sandcastle competition at the Lion’s Head beach.

On 2 August 2026, the beach was populated by busy crafters, creating sea creatures and castles. The crafters say that the slight rain helped to dampen the sand and hold their creations together.

Each creation could not exceed  6 ft by 6 ft  and could not include any man-made materials.

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Justin and Anause won 1st place in the Sand Sculpture category.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Zoe won 1st place in the under 12 category.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Team Mansfields, the Originals won 1st place in the Sandcastle Family category.

There were three categories: 

• Sand Sculpture – Family category had 8 entries, 

• Sandcastle – Family category had 6 entries, and

• 12 and under category had 14 entries.

Three judges (Cadence, Carly and Phillip) were tasked with the difficult decision of selecting 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. 

The sponsors of the event are the Lion’s Head Community Bottle Fund and The Shops of 84 Main.

The winners of the sandcastle competition were:

• 12 and under category:

-1st place Zoe 

-2nd place Ryker 

-3rd place Wyatt and Harry

• Sand Sculpture – Family category

-1st place Justin and Anause 

-2nd place Robert and Amanda

-3rd place The Ryans

• Sandcastle – Family category

-1st place Manfields, the Originals

-2nd place  Pearces and Richardsons

-3rd place Mansfields 2.0

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Robert with his happy fish, 2nd place in the Sand Sculpture category.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Jordan and Alex with their 3rd place Sand Sculpture creation.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Ryker won 2nd place in the under 12 category.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo
Photo: Team Pearces and Richardsons were awarded 2nd place in Sandcastle Family category.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo.
Photo: Bo and Emmett with their turtle.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo.
Photo: Nicholas with his mermaid.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo.
Photo: Judges Cadence, Phillip and Carly.
Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo.
Photo: Ella with her starfish sculpture.

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