28 Entries for Annual Sandcastle Competition in Lion’s Head 

A little rain did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the 70 participants who braved the weather to craft 28 sand sculptures at the annual Civic Holiday weekend Sandcastle competition at the Lion’s Head beach.
On 2 August 2026, the beach was populated by busy crafters, creating sea creatures and castles. The crafters say that the slight rain helped to dampen the sand and hold their creations together.
Each creation could not exceed 6 ft by 6 ft and could not include any man-made materials.
There were three categories:
• Sand Sculpture – Family category had 8 entries,
• Sandcastle – Family category had 6 entries, and
• 12 and under category had 14 entries.
Three judges (Cadence, Carly and Phillip) were tasked with the difficult decision of selecting 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category.
The sponsors of the event are the Lion’s Head Community Bottle Fund and The Shops of 84 Main.