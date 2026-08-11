28 Entries for Annual Sandcastle Competition in Lion’s Head 

Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

A little rain did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the 70 participants who braved the weather to craft 28 sand sculptures at the annual Civic Holiday weekend Sandcastle competition at the Lion’s Head beach.

On 2 August 2026, the beach was populated by busy crafters, creating sea creatures and castles. The crafters say that the slight rain helped to dampen the sand and hold their creations together.

Each creation could not exceed 6 ft by 6 ft and could not include any man-made materials. Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo

Photo: Justin and Anause won 1st place in the Sand Sculpture category. Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo

Photo: Zoe won 1st place in the under 12 category.

Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press photo

Photo: Team Mansfields, the Originals won 1st place in the Sandcastle Family category.

There were three categories:

• Sand Sculpture – Family category had 8 entries,

• Sandcastle – Family category had 6 entries, and

• 12 and under category had 14 entries.

Three judges (Cadence, Carly and Phillip) were tasked with the difficult decision of selecting 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category.

The sponsors of the event are the Lion’s Head Community Bottle Fund and The Shops of 84 Main.

The winners of the sandcastle competition were:

• 12 and under category:

-1st place Zoe

-2nd place Ryker

-3rd place Wyatt and Harry

• Sand Sculpture – Family category

-1st place Justin and Anause

-2nd place Robert and Amanda

-3rd place The Ryans

• Sandcastle – Family category

-1st place Manfields, the Originals

-2nd place Pearces and Richardsons