Submitted by Martin Hogarth

The day started with the MNBP Parks & Recreation staff prepping the beach with heavy equipment ready for the Lions to come in and try and figure out how to lay out as many horseshoe pits as possible, considering this year’s high water levels. Only 18 pits were squeezed in at the six foot spacing between the pins.

Players compete in the Men’s “B” Doubles Division. Photo Credit: Lion Tom Boyle

We had 48 teams registered this year, down from previous years.

The Lions’ roar of “Hot Dogs, hamburgers, cold pop and cold beer” could be occasionally heard over the loud speaker system as they sold hamburgers, pop, a lot of adult refreshment and sold out of hot dogs.

Men’s “C” Division Doubles Champions Mike & Dustin. Photo Credit: Lion Tom Boyle

Men’s “B” Division Doubles Champions Ted & Jay. Photo Credit: Lion Tom Boyle

The winners of this year’s tournament were:

• Mixed Doubles Champions Brian & Lana

• Mixed Doubles 2nd Place Ford & Lindsay

• Men’s “C” Division Doubles Champions Mike & Dustin

• Men’s “C” Division 2nd Place Mike & Brian

• Men’s “B” 2nd Place Travis & Derrick

• Ladies Doubles Champions Velma & Alanna

• Ladies Doubles 2nd Place Jess & Britt

Lion Michael presented each winner with a trophy and a shirt compliments of the Lion’s Head Inn.