43 Artists in 26 Studios at 2026 Studio Tour August 22 & 23

Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The largest regional art studio tour will be held on 22 and 23 August from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The annual Studio Tour will showcase 43 artists in 26 studios located throughout the Peninsula from north of Wiarton to Tobermory.

The two-day Studio Tour is organized by the Bruce Peninsula Society of Artists (BPSA) and is free to attend. The Studio Tour highlights the talented and diverse artist community that finds inspiration from the beauty of the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Pick up a Studio Tour brochure showing all the studio locations at the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market or at various locations in Lion’s Head and Tobermory, or check out the digital version at https://brucepeninsulaart.ca/studio-tour/

Plan your self-guided tour, stop by the studios and meet the artists. This year there are eleven artists participating for the first time and many well-known artists returning. Revisit your favorite artist(s) and/or discover new talent.

On the event days, yellow signs will be posted along the route to assist in directing you to the studios.

The Studio Tour brochure also includes dining stops along the Tour route. For those looking for accommodations, the brochure also lists some options. Additionally, the studios, dining and accommodation options that are wheelchair accessible are clearly marked on the Studio tour brochure; look for the wheelchair accessibility symbol.

As you meander through the rural, forested and lakeview landscapes of the Bruce you will discover studios displaying stunning original artworks in various media. You will have the opportunity to view watercolours, oil and acrylic paintings, photographs, wire and stone creations, wood turning, wood sculptures, fibre art, clay art, hand-crafted jewelry, hand woven/knit/dyed textile products, kiln-fired glass, pottery and handcrafted soaps. At each stop, you will meet many of the artists in their home studios as well as their guest artists. You will get the opportunity to learn directly from the artists about their creative processes and techniques. At some of the studios, you can watch the artists at work, demonstrating their craft.

Come out to appreciate great art; there is something for every taste and budget.

Follow the BPSA facebook page for daily posts featuring all the artists: https://www.facebook.com/BrucePeninsulaSocietyOfArtists