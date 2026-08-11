Keeping Care Close 50/50 Lottery Raises Vital Funds for Local Healthcare

Submitted by Catherine Anderson,

BPHF Coordinator

WIARTON, ON – The Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation is celebrating another successful Keeping Care Close 50/50 Lottery, with one lucky winner taking home a jackpot of $33,200 while helping support important healthcare improvements at Brightshores Wiarton Hospital.

The winning ticket was drawn on August 1, 2026, at Wiarton Homecoming Weekend in Bluewater Park. Congratulations to Margaret Ann Howe of Georgian Bluffs, who was the winner of the grand prize.

Earlier in the lottery, Doug Luxton of Lion’s Head was announced as the winner of the $2,500 Early Bird Prize.

Proceeds from the Keeping Care Close 50/50 Lottery will support the renovation and modernization of the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD) at Brightshores Wiarton Hospital. While often unseen by patients, the MDRD plays a critical role in healthcare, ensuring medical instruments and equipment are properly cleaned, sterilized, and prepared for safe patient care.

The project is a key component of Brightshores’ vision to further develop its Endoscopy Centres of Excellence and expand access to high-quality diagnostic and screening services close to home.

“The renovation of our Medical Device Reprocessing Department is much more than a building project. It is an investment in the future of endoscopy care for our communities,” said April Patry, Executive Director of the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation. “The redesigned space will improve the experience for patients while helping clinical teams work more efficiently and meet growing demand for services.”

The updated design will create a seamless flow between the endoscopy suites and the Medical Device Reprocessing Department, allowing equipment to move more efficiently between procedures and sterilization while supporting best practices in infection prevention and control. Patients will also benefit from improved privacy and comfort, moving directly between procedure and recovery areas without travelling through public hallways.

This investment comes at a pivotal time. With the Province lowering the age for routine colorectal cancer screening to 45, demand for endoscopy services is expected to continue growing. Improved facilities will help position Brightshores to increase capacity, reduce delays, and provide more timely access to potentially life-saving screenings and procedures.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have an opportunity to build a modern endoscopy program that is designed not only for today’s patients, but for the growing needs of tomorrow,” said Patry. “Together, we can expand access to care, improve the patient experience, and help ensure more people across our region receive high-quality healthcare close to home.”

The Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who purchased lottery tickets and to the many volunteers who dedicated their time throughout the campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful to every person who bought a ticket and every volunteer who helped sell them,” said Patry. “Community support continues to make an extraordinary difference in the care available at our local hospitals.”

Following the success of this year’s campaign, the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation is pleased to announce plans to bring the Keeping Care Close 50/50 Lottery back in the spring of 2027.

For more information about the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation and its support of local healthcare, visit www.bphfoundation.ca.