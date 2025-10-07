Calling All Jack-o’-lanterns – Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade November 1

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Jack-o’-lanterns of all sizes and shapes are cordially invited to come out and shine at the 6th annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade. Arrive by 6:30 p.m and line the pathway starting at the Lion’s Beach Pavilion on November 1, 2025. Candles will be provided for the jack-o’-lanterns.

Carvers, here is an opportunity to showcase your talents and creative designs. To members of the local community, come enjoy a glass of warm apple cider, stroll amongst the jack-o’-lanterns and admire the artistry of the halloween themed carved pumpkins. The pumpkin parade offers an opportunity to view the creativity of the jack-o’-lanterns all in one location on the night after halloween.

This family friendly event will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Dress appropriately for whatever ‘trick or treat’ the Lion’s Head weather throws at you.

The organizers welcome everyone to come out and enjoy this special evening of light and art. For more details, please visit Tinyurl.com/LHpumpkin