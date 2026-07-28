Bruce Peninsula National Park Community Day August 10

Exclusive Parking Access Timeslots for Residents

Marianne Wood,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Residents of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and Anishinabek of Saugeen Ojibway Nation will once again have a special opportunity to enjoy Bruce Peninsula National Park’s most popular destinations during the second Community Day of 2026 on August 10.

During designated Community Day timeslots, parking access at the Grotto (Cyprus Lake) and Halfway Log Dump will be reserved exclusively for eligible local residents and Saugeen Ojibway Nation members – no parking reservations will be available for other visitors at the designated locations.

Parking reservation fees will be waived, and no advance reservation will be required for those attending during the designated periods.

Visitors attending Community Day should be prepared to provide proof of residency upon arrival at the gatehouse. Accepted identification may include a driver’s licence, status card, tax bill, or other valid proof of residency.

The August 10 Community Day parking times are:

• Halfway Log Dump: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Cyprus Lake (The Grotto): 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (please note this corrected time)

Community Day access applies to parking only. Campers staying within the park will continue to have access to hiking routes leading to the Grotto and Halfway Log Dump from their campsites.

Community Days are intended to give local residents the opportunity to reconnect with nature, explore the unique landscapes of Bruce Peninsula National Park, and celebrate the natural environment close to home.

For more information, contact Parks Canada at bruce-fathomfive@pc.gc.ca.