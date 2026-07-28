Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Issues Air Quality Advisory and High Fire Danger Rating

Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

On Wednesday, July 15, Northern Bruce Peninsula (NBP) Fire Department issued an Air Quality Advisory Public Notice that was shared across social media channels. Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario and Quebec prompted Fire Chief Jack Burt to issue the advisory as a precaution.

The notice reads, “Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire and Emergency Services recommends that residents and visitors limit open-air burning until air quality conditions improve.” It further explains that while no fire ban is currently in effect, the fire danger rating remains high. If you choose to have a fire, please do so responsibly, by always attending the fire, keeping it small, and having a water source or fire extinguisher immediately available.

In an interview, the Fire Chief said, “We’re recommending that people limit fires, if you don’t need to have a fire, then don’t.” The last time the Chief saw significant wildfire smoke spread across NBP was in 2023.

Multiple reports of almost 200 active wildfires in northern Ontario on July 15 triggered media stations across the country. Wildfires have forced some Ontarians to leave their homes while buildings are destroyed and smoke blankets the province. Many woke the morning of July 15 to an orange glare peeking through bedroom curtains and breaking news announcing the City of Toronto rated the worst in the world for air quality by IQAir. The Weather Network reported that wildfires had sent smoke over 1,000 km away.

Environment Canada issued an Orange Air Quality Warning on July 15 which was extended until end of day on July 17. The notice stated that “everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.” It asked everyone to limit time outdoors, reschedule events, and cancel activities. Some NBP businesses were forced to close due to the poor air quality and many outdoors events cancelled. Ontario Storm Watch, an independent community-driven organization, even recommended wearing a respirator mask outdoors. They reported air quality index levels between 500 to 700 around Tobermory, Goderich and Kincardine, “levels that are extremely hazardous and rarely seen in Ontario.” Environment Canada demoted the warning to “Yellow” on July 18 and removed the warning on July 19.

When asked what he would say to the firefighters battling wildfires in Ontario communities, Fire Chief Burt said, “Be vigilant—We all know that it’s important to recognize the hard work they’re doing and the sacrifices they’re making to protect Ontario and beyond.”

Chief Burt diligently monitors weather patterns, consults maps in Ontario and Canada, checks weather predictions, and converses with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest Fire Division to ensure they have adequate resources to fight fires. He emphasized that the Municipality has a robust Evacuation Plan to ensure the safety of NBP residents and visitors.

The Fire Chief encouraged residents to cooperate with direction given by the Fire Department to ensure safety. As of date of the printing of this newspaper, the Fire Danger Rating remains high.

In response to a comment, “The world is becoming so unpredictable,” Fire Chief Burt replied, “just like fires.”