In The Garden: Hints From A Mrs Gardener

My Garden is Awake and Happy – So is Mrs Gardener

Submitted by Joan Regan

Containers – Loving my containers… although they were not feeling the same. Lightbulb moment over here on the corner… hmmmm… a container in a container. Soooo, last year I took some smaller pots, planted them with some Hostas, and planted them in my much larger containers. This year they are doing fantastic. So, now all the big guys will have smaller guys tucked in them and all will be good.

Now I’m busy pulling out the rest of my big guys to pot up. Mrs. Gardener is a Happy Gardener. These extra large pots were tucked away, so now they are out and the center of attention. Some even made it to the front patio. Bonus: nowhere near the water needed either, I just have to water the much smaller pot in the pot. Slowly changing up all my extra large containers. Going to put a couple in the other gardens as well.

Bears – There seems to be a lot more issues this year with bears. Over here I have come almost face to face with Bruno (the bear) twice when putting the dog out for her night night pee. She imediently goes from a Coon Hound to a Bear Dog… WOW! Did not know that girl had it in her. So glad we tie her up. Not sure how many times now I have caught a glimpse of big and black out the back past our fence… and during the day. I make lots of noise when going to the back gardens now.

We have a problem with bears and I do think the bears are only doing what they do. We’re the ones who have to change.

Garbage – So many more people up here now so we have to accommodate. Not sure what the answer is, but something has to be done, and NOW. We had a composter problem with the bears; so we fixed it. Every deposit to the composter got lots of shredded paper added as well.

I’m not sure what can be done, but I know it has to be fixed soon. It is a people problem NOT a bear problem. This is home to so many critters big and small. We came along much much later. So we’re responsible for the fix.

Rant over (for now) ha ha. Going out to play now – In The Garden.

Happy Gardening Folks,

Joni

jpregan@amtelecom.net 519 596 2389