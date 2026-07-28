Tobermory Community Outreach Partners with Meeting Place to Offer Fire Relief Fund for Residents of Bradley Davis Apartments

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

On June 23, a fire in the Bradley H. Davis Senior Apartments in Tobermory displaced all of the residents. Some have been able to move back in after a month; others will have to wait longer. The level of damage in the apartments is variable, from catastrophic to very little damage.

Tobermory Community Outreach has partnered with the Meeting Place to establish a fund to help residents with essential needs as they return to their homes. Funds requested are to help with the replacement of food stores, furniture, clothing, etc. Tobermory Community Outreach is looking after liaising with the residents, and in partnership with Bruce County Housing, establishing needs. The Meeting Place is looking after receiving and disbursing donations.

You can donate to the fund in two ways, by dropping by cash or cheques to the Meeting Place at 20 Centennial Drive during business hours, 9 to 5, Tuesday to Thursday, or by e-transferring to communityservices@tobermorymeetingplace.com. Cheques can be made out to the Meeting Place, with “Fire Relief Fund’ in the memo. Donations will only be accepted until the end of August and are not tax receiptable.

Tobermory Community Outreach is an organization founded by the four churches in Tobermory. Its mission, in partnership with other community groups, is to offer community emergency assistance and referrals. The Meeting Place is a community hub in Tobermory, fulfilling its vision as an accessible space for community use and meeting diverse needs. For more information on the Fire Relief Fund, contact Rev. Sheryl Spencer, 519-596-2394.