Friends of the Tobermory Library Celebrate 25 Years

Submitted by Kim McIvor

Friends of the Tobermory Library (FOTL) is celebrating its 25th anniversary on April 25!

Over the past 25 years, FOTL has sponsored many library activities made possible because of fundraising endeavours, and through the generous donations made by local businesses and individuals in the Tobermory community.

In 2022-2023 FOTL has provided funding for the following events:

– Wild Ontario, Canadian Raptors Conservancy, Scales Nature Reserve

– new IPAD for Tobermory Library

– cost to transport elementary students to ‘Orange Shirt’ event

– Friday movies at the Visitor’s Centre (Oct-Apr) – Remaining movies this April are: April 14th ‘Empire of Light’, April 21st ‘Babylon’, April 28th ‘The Whale’. Movies are a 1pm start. Please note there is no movie April 7th (Good Friday)

– cenotaph wreath (Remembrance Day ceremony)

– purchase children’s books as gifts (Santa Claus parade)

– various workshops (dream catcher, medicine bag, moccasin, walking stick, ‘dirty pour’)

– purchase contents for ‘teen box’

– winter draws (Foodland gift cards, BCPL blankets and umbrellas)

From past and present Friends of the Tobermory Library, THANK YOU to our dedicated Library staff, Friends of the Parks, Parks Canada ‘Visitor’s Centre’, workshop instructors and participants, and our Corporate and individual donors.

We couldn’t have done it without you!