Bruce Men’s Shed Pulled Pork Sandwiches Return to Wiarton Homecoming Festival

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

Team Leader

Thanks to the power of the free press, Bruce Men’s Shed continues to get inquiries to see if we can assist in quite a few projects. Right now we have been asked to make a roadside garbage bin, some garden trellis or obelisks, to bring bird house kits for seniors to assemble, do talks for seniors and much more.

We would love to be able to say yes to all of them, however summertime is the most difficult time to find time to organize and implement due to family time. It is a good problem to have. The more people that hear about us means that more men come out and most often they join up.

The stigma of men’s mental health is real as I’ve been told more than once that men don’t want to be told about this. Numerous studies on Men’s Sheds conclude that social interaction prevents or alleviates depression and anxiety so please remember to support your local Shed!

The Wiarton Homecoming Festival runs Friday July 31 to Sunday August 2 and we will be selling pulled pork sandwiches on Saturday at Bluewater Park in Wiarton. It comes with fries and creamy coleslaw. The cost is $25 per ticket, which are now available at Josie’s Fashions and Lloyd’s Smoke Shop. Supper service will be 4 to 6 pm. Our information booth will be there too, so please stop in and say hello as we are cooking the pork roasts!

Drop in for coffee, Monday every week 9am-11am at Canadian Legion Branch 202, 6 Hellyer Road on Highway 6, 4 km north of Ferndale. Doors open at 8:45am. Our next monthly meeting is Saturday September 19 from 9am-11am where we talk about past and upcoming projects so please come out.

In Wiarton, Bruce Men’s Shed coffee gathering is every Wednesday at 10am at 451 Frank Street, Matthew Mutch hosting.

If you would like further information on how to get involved with the Men’s Shed movement, please contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or call Gerry at (519) 793–3005.

“Somewhere to Go. Something to Do. Someone to Talk to”.