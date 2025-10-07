2nd Annual Happy Thanksgiving Market October 11th 

Submitted by Tobermory All Seasons Market

Join local vendors in celebrating Thanksgiving 2025 at the 2nd annual Happy Thanksgiving Market on October 11th, 11am-3pm at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Get into the fall spirit by entering a contest! Two community contests will be part of the market:

CONTEST #1 – THE BEST BUTTER TART – So you think you can bake…? Your butter tarts are the best, right? You think so, and here’s a chance to get in on the first Tobermory The Best Butter Tart Contest. It will be unveiled at the Tobermory Thanksgiving Market, October 11, 2025 at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Categories and Rules: Any age. 4 plain butter tarts per person. NO nuts or anything additional.

How to Enter, Prize, and Judging:

• Email tobermorymarket@gmail.com

• Deliver butter tarts to Tobermory Community Centre on October 11th by 9:30am.

• Donate a minimum of $1.00 to taste sample the butter tarts. All proceeds go to the community.

CONTEST #2 – THE GREAT PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST – Fun for all ages. Categories include: Children 0-10, 11-18 year-olds and adults 18+. Carve the coolest, the scariest, the cutest, or simply the best pumpkin. No registration cost, but please provide your name, phone number and which age category you are in.

Categories and Rules: Under 10 years old, 11 to 18 years old, adults over 18. 1 pumpkin any size. NO paint, glitter, or external decorations.

How to Enter, Prize, and Judging:

• Email tobermorymarket@gmail.com

• Deliver pumpkin to Tobermory Community Centre on October 11th by 9:30am.

• Vote with a donation – $1 = 1 vote. All proceeds go to the community.

Both contests will be judged and a gift basket from local area businesses and vendors will be awarded to the winner!

Interested in volunteering or being a vendor? Email TobermoryMarket@gmail.com