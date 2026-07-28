Tickets Still Available for Tobermory United Summer Chicken BBQ August 1st

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

Haven’t got your ticket yet for the Summer Chicken BBQ on August 1? There are tickets still available. The Summer Chicken BBQ, always held on the Saturday of Civic Holiday weekend, is a Tobermory tradition that goes back more than 50 years. The BBQ is different now – drive-through pick-up, rather than a communal dinner – but the meal is the same: a mouth-watering barbecued half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, sour cream, roll and dessert.

Tickets can be ordered by calling 519-596-2227 or e-mailing tucbbqtickets@outlook.com. A vegetarian option is available. Lion’s Head dinners will be delivered to a central location in Lion’s Head. To order one of these dinners, please call 519-793-3119. Dinners in Tobermory may be picked up at the church at 5 Brock St. between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. There may be tickets available on the day.

Summer in the Spirit commenced on July 22 with a Sacred Fire offered by April Jones and Johnny Keeshig of Nawash Three Fires. This was the fifth Sacred Fire offered by Summer in the Spirit, and it feels like a community is developing where tough questions can be asked (Why is everything on fire? What is the one thing we can do to further reconciliation?) and thoughtful responses offered. Many thanks to all who came out with their generous presence.

Summer in the Spirit continues with events designed to build community, honour the sacredness of place and celebrate Spirit on Wednesday evenings until September 2.

A meditative forest walk to little Dunk’s Bay will be offered at 7:00 p.m. August 5, meeting at the Parks Canada Visitor’s Centre. On August 12, all are welcome to Brews and Hymns, a hymn sing at the Tobermory Legion, at 7:00 p.m. More information on the rest of the series can be found at https://www.tobermoryunited.ca/event-list.

Many thanks to everyone who is contributing household items to and their time as volunteers with the Tobermory Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop, located at 7101 Highway 6, is having a banner year. The Thrift Shop is open for both donations and sales between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. every day except Wednesday and Sunday.

Tobermory United Church will be celebrating its 140th anniversary with a special service on September 20. In 1886, a Methodist congregation was established here at the tip of the peninsula, and Tobermory United’s roots spring from there. More details to follow!