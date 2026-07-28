Lion’s Head Legion Celebrates 100 Years of Royal Canadian Legion

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

1st VP, Public Relations

The Royal Canadian Legion celebrated its first 100 years of existence and is looking forward to the next century. Joining the Legion brings a sense of camaraderie with others who wish to support our troops in a meaningful way.

As a kid I grew up watching the World at War television series with my parents and they would talk about their lives as young teenagers growing up in occupied Holland during World War II. My mother would describe how she would watch the daytime bombers flying overhead to Germany and how it would take hours for all the planes to pass. Hours later the bomber wave would return to go back to England. At night this would repeat as the night bombers would fly. My father lived near a German fighter base and talked about the planes going up to meet the bomber formations. As I aged I learned about the trench warfare of the First World War and began to understand on a personal level what they were forced to face.

Later in life I learned that anyone can join the Legion. I joined and I find that helping, even in a small way with supporting our forces, brings a sense of being part of the Legion as a whole.

We still have tickets for the Tuesday August 11 Fish Dinner available at the Legion or by calling Karin Webb at 519-499-4924 or Sharron Colter at 519-793-3473 to reserve yours. Dessert selection for this one promises to be great too.

Once a month we hold a Veterans Coffee that is open to Veterans and currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and First Responders. The next one will be Wednesday August 19th from 10am to noon.

On Wednesday August 5 Let’s Talk Lunch and Learn presents “Let’s Talk Financial Planning part 2”. As well as lunch, we will provide tea, coffee and snacks. This event is provided in partnership with the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s Senior Active Living Centre (SALC) funding with support from the Government of Ontario. The event is free to attend but please register with Sharron Colter at 519-793-3473 or at dshcolter@eastlink.ca

Our free weekly Tai Chi classes are Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 am. This is open to the public, so if you’re interested just come out a few minutes early, and bring a dry pair of shoes with you. The focus of the moves are to stretch, improve balance, and of course, have fun. This is not a “hot” workout so casual wear is fine.

Come out to play cornhole every Thursday at 1 pm, but bring your darts in case it rains.

Our address is 6 Hellyer Road. Contact me at branch202pro@gmail.com for more information about our branch.

~ Lest we forget ~