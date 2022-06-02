Over 1,000 People Flow Through Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market On Opening Day

On Saturday morning, May 21st, the “Relax with RE/MAX” Canadiana Muskoka Chair Lounge doubled as an excellent viewing spot to observe the activities of Crane Day at the Lion’s Head Marina. New this year at the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market, the lounge, sponsored by Nathan Monk, RE/MAX Lion’s Head, is an area for patrons and visitors to relax.
By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market reopened on 21 May for the 2022 season. Over 1,000 persons came through the market, looking to stock up on their local favorites and see what the new vendors had to offer.

There are 29 full-time vendors and 14 occasional vendors at the Market for the 2022 season. Market Manager Charlene Jordan is pleased with the wide array of products this season including freshly baked artisanal bread, fresh Grade A free-range eggs, goat cheese and fresh butter.

Crust & Crackle was at the market offering artisan breads, baguettes, sourdough bread, and pizza dough.
Vendor Green Family Farms displays their vegetable and flower plant starts.

Mary Hewton-Robbins of The Booth is at the market with a new food trailer, providing breakfast items; and Marni Zatzman of The Chocolate Garden providing freshly brewed coffee. 

The Market is every Saturday until Thanksgiving weekend from 9 a.m. until noon and until 1 p.m. on the long weekends at “the beach” in and next to the beach pavilion in Lion’s Head.

