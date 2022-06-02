Arts, Culture & EntertainmentCommunity Peninsula SWANS Annual Spring Road Clean-up June 2, 2022 109 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint The Peninsula Swans group completed their annual Highway 6 Spring Road Clean-up on Sunday, May 15. The road clean-up by the Swans is done twice each year, cleaning up portions of Highway 6 in Spring, and again in the Fall. L-R: Swans Carol Phillips, Donna Rocca, Connie Tackaberry, Lindsay De Malmanche (Organizer), Kim Dawson and Pauline Flick. Photo Credit: Bev Miller