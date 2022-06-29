Tobermory Wave “Cruise for Ukraine” Raises $2,875

Submitted by Tracy Edwards

Mother Nature provided perfect weather conditions for the Cruise For Ukraine fundraiser held on Saturday, June 11th. The event was hosted by Tobermory Wave Adventures and the Canadian Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. $2,875 was raised and donated to the cause.

Photo Credit: Terry Heffernan

Tobermory Wave would like to thank all who directly contributed through the purchase of tickets and by donation. We would also like to thank our hardworking crew who donated their pay, Chantal for planning the event and the Tobermory Drummers for the fantastic send off.

The combined Canadian/Ukrainian flag was gifted to a displaced Ukrainian family who were visiting the next day.