BPDS Students Win Big at Kiwanis Music Festival 

Submitted by Jordan Collins

Photo: Mabel Cameron competed in the Contemporary Saxophone category, receiving Gold and Silver.

A talented group of students from Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) participated in the Grey County Kiwanis Festival of Music in Owen Sound between April 13th-April 24th. The BPDS Junior Choir performed two selections, “Mary Had a Little Blues” and “Chickery Chick” earning Silver with 84 points. The BPDS Primary Choir performed two selections, “Old King Cole” and “This Old Man” earning Gold with 86 points and an invite to the OMFA Provincial Virtual Finals. They recorded their songs and sent them off to the Ontario Music Festival Association’s Provincial Competition to be adjudicated online by the end of May.

Photo: Bronwyn Stanton competed in the category of Musical Theatre – Ballad, Senior division and earned Gold.

Mabel Cameron competed in the Contemporary Saxophone category, performing “Mazurka” by Frederick Chopin and “Under the Afghan Sky” by Christiaan Venter. Mabel received Gold and Silver respectively. She has been nominated for “Mazurka” and will be competing at the OMFA Provincials as well as receiving an Award of Excellence at the Festival of Stars.

Bronwyn Stanton competed in the category of Musical Theatre – Ballad, Senior division and earned Gold with a mark of 86. She performed “She Used to be Mine” from the musical Waitress. She was recommended to continue to the OMFA Provincials but is unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Photo L-R: Robert Thompson with Mrs Collins. Robert received Gold in the Popular Voice category and Gold in the Songs from the Screen category.

Robert Thompson competed in the Popular Voice category, performing “Rockin’ Robin” which earned Gold with a mark of 89. He also competed in the Songs from the Screen category performing “Remember Me” from Coco, earning Gold with a mark of 87. Robert has been invited to the OMFA Virtual Provincials for both categories and has been invited to perform live at the Festival of Stars.

11 pianists competed in the Classical Piano category during the second week of competition, all students of Jordan Collins. In RCM Prep A, Lincoln Martens received Silver (82) and Gold (85), Izzy Tackaberry received two Golds (85 and 88), Emma Liverance received Silver (81) and Gold (86), Zoey Ironmonger received Silver (84), and Quin Hellyer received Silver (84). In RCM Prep B, Ella Martens received Gold (88), Evelyn Cunningham received two Golds (86 and 87), Cora Stewart received two Silvers (82 and 84) and Gold (88), and Paislee Chabot received Silver (84) and Gold (85). In RCM Level 1, Anabella Ellis received Silver (80) and two Golds (81 and 83). Evy Pace received three Golds (85, 88, 88) and a Diamond (90), as well as an invitation to the OMFA Provincial Finals.