MS Chi Cheemaun Photobook Presentations of “Niagara Escarpment: LAND BETWEEN WATERS” 

Media Release

May 8, 2026, Manitoulin Island – Photographer/publisher Mark Zelinski is a multidisciplinary artist whose career spans five decades and over 80 countries. He is widely recognized for his “Books That Heal” initiative through which he has donated 9,000 photography books to 140 charities worldwide. “Niagara Escarpment: LAND BETWEEN WATERS” is Mark Zelinski’s 10th book, a visually stunning tribute featuring more than 600 landscape, wildlife and cultural photographs of the Niagara Escarpment, one of the world’s unique natural wonders defining an area across Southern Ontario and Manitoulin Island.

Events are taking place to celebrate the Manitoulin Island launch of “Niagara Escarpment: LAND BETWEEN WATERS through Mark Zelinski’s brilliant images and stories of diverse ecosystems and communities, and through ceremony and words of guest authors – conservationists, scientists and Indigenous scholars – participants have the opportunity to experience a multi-layered perspective of the living escarpment with emphasis on Mnidoo Mnissing.

Hosted by Ontario Ferries with Photographer/Publisher Mark Zelinski, Governor General’s Medal-winner, Explorer’s Club and Royal Canadian Geographic Society Fellow with Guest Speakers/Book Contributors.

Guest Speakers/Book Contributors and The events will take place aboard the MS Chi-Cheemaun on Friday May 15 – 1:30 PM Departure Tobermory, 3:50 PM Departure South Baymouth, 6:10 PM Departure Tobermory and Sunday May 17 – 3:50 PM Departure South Baymouth.

For more information visit https://www.markzelinski.com/photography-books/