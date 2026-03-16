BPDS Presents Footloose the Musical March 27, 28 & 29

Submitted by Emily Cameron

Rehearsals for Footloose the musical are well underway. 23 students from grades 7-12 have been busy since September rehearsing two to three nights a week, plus lunch hours, learning choreography, lines, and blocking, as well as singing, and making sets, props – you name it! It will be an exciting show!

Tickets are on sale now! Patrons can check the school’s Facebook page for the links to purchase online tickets through School Cash or email Emily Cameron (emily_cameron@bwdsb.on.ca) if they would like to purchase tickets at the door.

Performances are: March 27 and 28 at 7:00pm (doors open at 6:00pm) or Sunday March 29 at 2:00pm (doors open at 1:30pm) and are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. We are recommending this show for ages 12+, as the play deals with mature themes. Treats will be for sale both before the show and during intermission and will support the grade 7/8 Ottawa trip.