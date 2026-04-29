Up to $50,000 Available Through Affordable Additional Residential Unit Funding Program

Media Release

Bruce County, Ontario: A simple renovation or basic new build could help residents stay close to aging parents or children, support renters and strengthen communities. Bruce County is offering financial support to homeowners who create an affordable rental unit on their property.

The Affordable Additional Residential Unit (ARU) Funding Program, now in its third year, offers up to $50,000 in funding assistance to eligible homeowners for ARU construction.

“Through the Affordable ARU Funding Program, we’re working with homeowners to create more options for people who need a safe and affordable place to live. It’s an important part of our Build in Bruce initiative and our Housing Action Plan. It reflects Bruce County’s commitment to supporting strong, sustainable communities,” says Claire Dodds, Bruce County’s commissioner of community development.

The Affordable ARU Funding Program is ideal for homeowners who have extra space. Perfect for empty nesters, seniors, new homeowners or anyone looking to transform underutilized space into a creative housing solution benefitting both their household and the community.

The program also supports building ARUs as separate, detached structures, providing even more flexibility for innovative housing solutions.

“With the Affordable ARU Funding Program, Bruce County is embracing new solutions to meet our growing housing needs. It opens doors for renters, provides new opportunities for property owners and strengthens community across our region,” says Bruce County Warden Luke Charbonneau.

The 2026 program is supported in part by Bruce Power’s Seed Funding Program for Affordable Housing, granted to Bruce County in partnership with the eight local municipalities.

Program Details:

Intake: Applications are received on a continuous basis until available funding is fully committed.

Funding: Up to $50,000 per approved applicant, covering up to 75% of total construction costs. This funding structure recognizes that creative ARU solutions come in many forms and scales, allowing homeowners to pursue innovative designs and approaches that best suit their property and circumstances. The review of applications and funding awards are based on the scoring matrix outlined in the application.

Eligibility: Homeowners of single-detached, duplexes/semi-detached and townhouse properties in Bruce County. Homeowners must use the property as their principal residence and maintain current property taxes, mortgage payments and insurance coverage.

Income Requirements: Renter household income must be at or below $67,200 annually (as of 2025).

Affordability Commitment: The rental of new units must be at affordable rates for 10 years.

Rental Rates: Must be at or below Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Average Market Rent ($1,236 for one bedroom, $1,531 for two bedroom).

How to Apply:

Learn more and apply online at www.brucecounty.on.ca/buildinbruce/arufunding.

For support with by-law questions, application requirements or general guidance on your housing project, please contact Bruce County’s Housing Concierge Service. Our team is available by email at housingconcierge@brucecounty.on.ca or by phone at 1‑800‑265-3005.