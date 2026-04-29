Butt Blitz Campaign Tackles Cigarette Litter On the Saugeen Peninsula

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club & Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula

In 2026, a community effort to combat cigarette butt pollution is growing on the Saugeen Peninsula, with organizers calling on residents, visitors and local businesses to take part.

The “Butt Blitz” campaign is led by the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula and the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC), with support from Bruce Peninsula National Park. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the environmental damage caused by discarded cigarette filters while mobilizing volunteers to clean up hiking trails, beaches and public spaces.

Cigarette butts are among the most common forms of litter, and organizers say their impact is often underestimated. Made with plastic filters, the butts do not biodegrade. Instead, they break down into microplastics that leach harmful chemicals into soil and water, posing risks to plants, wildlife and marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

“Every cigarette butt collected makes a difference,” Marg Glendon, PBTC Litter Ambassador. notes. According to research a single butt can contaminate up to 1,000 litres of water.

The campaign builds on previous success. Hike It! Love It! Keep It Clean! volunteers have already collected nearly 20,000 cigarette butts along the Bruce Trail and at access points on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula. With support from Parks Canada, the cigarette butt collection is dried and sent to TerraCycle, where it is recycled into new products such as park benches and picnic tables.

This year, organizers have set an ambitious target. As part of the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club’s “Hike It! Love It! Keep It Clean!” community science initiative, the goal is to collect 7,000 cigarette butts along the Bruce Trail corridor between Wiarton and Tobermory. With additional contributions from local businesses and Lion’s Head Rotary Club-led efforts, the overall target rises to 50,000 butts.

Organizers say achieving that goal will require broad community participation. “We need everyone,” Sue Kolundzic, Rotary Club Butt Blitz Organizer, emphasizes. “Whether you join an organized cleanup, pick up litter during your daily walk, or contribute as a local business, every single butt counts.”

Beyond reducing litter, the campaign also aims to prevent forest fires, protect sensitive natural areas and foster long-term behaviour change among visitors and residents alike.

Join a Peninsula Butt Blitz at Lion’s Head Beach and along the Bruce Trail on May 12th. Meet at Lion’s Head Beach @ 10:00 a.m. Materials provided.

Not able to join a group butt blitz? Look for a Rotary Club Butt Blitz Litter Picking Station near the Tourist Information Station at the Lion’s Head beach. Clean up the beach and nearby trail while on your daily walk.

Community members interested in participating or supporting the initiative are encouraged to get involved as the campaign rolls out throughout the spring and summer.

Contact Marg Glendon @ pbtcoutreach@gmail.com if interested in volunteering with the Hike It! Love It! Keep It Clean! or Sue Kolundzic with Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula @ nbprotary@gmail.com.

If you are a business owner in Tobermory or Lion’s Head, and would like to contribute your cigarette butt collections, please contact Marg or Sue.

Watch for details on the PBTC website: https://peninsula.brucetrail.org/hikeitloveitkeepitclean/ and Rotary Club’s website: https://www.rotarynbp.org/page/meeting-info