“Jam In The Tub” Live Music May 8th at Tobermory Legion

Submitted by Brad Gibbs

Members of the Open Mic music community of Tobermory and Lion’s Head are excited to present this live concert “Jam In The Tub” Friday May 8th, 7pm at the Tobermory Legion.

Featuring “Trio Infernale” who are known for improvised takes on original compositions as well as vintage favourites, and “Hwy 6 Revisited” who enjoy performing classics and deep cuts from The Beatles and Dylan to The Tragically Hip and Neil Young.

Please join us for this inaugural jam, pour yourself some musical creativity and enjoy fellowship at the top of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula!

There is no cost at the door, but donations to the Legion are encouraged. Cash bar.