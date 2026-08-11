Homecoming Weekend Street Dance Raises $8,000 For Local Daycare

Venue Changed to Lion’s Head Arena Due to Forecasted Rain

Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Annual Lion’s Head Street Dance was moved to the Lion’s Head Arena due to inclement weather on 1 August 2026. Even without the street party atmosphere, there was lots of community support and a family-oriented vibe as young kids ran around, played and danced. Parents enjoyed social time hanging out with each other. By 10 p.m. the arena was quickly filling up as the late night partiers came out to enjoy the fundraiser dance creating more of a dance party atmosphere.

Adam Hellyer and Midnight Blue provided the live music for the event. Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant in Ferndale operated the concession booth.

The annual street dance is a major fundraiser for the Bruce Peninsula Family Centre located in Lion’s Head. This year the street dance raised approximately $8,000 to support the local daycare.

There were approximately 550 paid attendees. The on-site security team placed attendance of almost 650, which would also include the kids, band and volunteers/workers.