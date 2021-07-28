Grey and Bruce County Sunset Cruisers Ready To Go

Media Release

On the Sunday afternoon of August 1st residents and vacationers from Saugeen Shores, Sauble Beach, Wiarton, Owen Sound and Lion’s Head will be able to see some of Ontario’s best and shiniest classic cars as they pass by the back roads of the Bruce Peninsula.

The routes will see classic car hobbyists leave at 1:00 PM sharp from five gathering point locations and simultaneously travel north on the east and west sides of the Bruce Peninsula with a brief gathering point at Lion’s Head and then return on the opposite roads to the Wiarton Keppel International Airport for dispersal.

Communities passed through will include: Colpoys Bay, Ferndale, Hepworth, Howdenvale, Lion’s Head, Oliphant, Pike Bay, Red Bay, Sauble Beach, Shallow Lake, Southampton, Springmount, and Wiarton.

The affected roads on the routes will include: Wiarton Keppel International Airport, Frank Street to North on Berford Street (Highway 6) with detour to Gould Street, County Rd. 9 (Colpoys Village), Lion’s Head (Refreshment break if needed), Ferndale (Highway 6), Pike Bay Road (Pike Bay Village), Sunset Drive, Howdenvale Road, Bryant Street and County Rd. 13, and Sauble Falls Parkway.

This event is presented as a fundraising opportunity for the Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers program and is the second of three such annual events. The first event was held on Sunday, June 27th with a tour of the villages and back roads of southern Bruce County. The second is this tour of the Bruce Peninsula while the third is a fall colour cruise around the old township of Keppel in Georgian Bluffs on September 26th.