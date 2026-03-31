Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Minutes March 9, 2026

Members Present: Mayor-Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor-Rod Anderson, Councillor-Todd Dowd, Councillor-Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor-Aman Sohrab (Via Zoom)

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer-Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk-Alexandra Croce, Deputy Clerk-Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer-Teresa Shearer, Public Works Manager-Troy Cameron, GIS/IT Manager-Kara Smith, Fire Chief-Jack Burt, Parks and Facilities Manager-Mark Coleman, Chief Building Official-Emily McDougall

Others Present: Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce – Kent Wilkins and Brian Woelfe

Technology Specialist with GEI Solutions Inc – Brock Wardell, Sue Lessard

1. Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

a. Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

2. Approval of the Agenda

a. Approval of the Agenda

#07-01-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

3. Adoption of the Minutes

a. Re: Council Meeting No.26-06, February 23, 2026

#07-02-2026

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the minutes of Council Meeting No.26-06, February 23, 2026, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

4. Public Meeting

a. Treasurer Report No. TR 26-05

Re: 2026 Budget – Final

b. Public Written Comments

Treasurer Teresa Shearer provided an overview of the Draft 2026 Capital and Operating Budget. The following was noted:

· The draft 2026 Budget proposes a 6.35% increase over the 2025 budget.

· The proposed tax levy increase is 6.35%.

· The proposed tax rate increase is 4.99%.

Mayor, Milt McIver, opened the public meeting at 1:03 p.m.

Members of the public attending the meeting in person and online were asked if they had comments or questions regarding the 2026 Budget.

No public comments were received.

Mayor McIver closed the public meeting at 1:04 p.m.

#07-03-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report TR26-05, 2026 Budget – Final for information; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward a report in response to the comments received at the public meeting; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward a By-law to Adopt the Estimates of All Sums Required During the Year and Set the 2026 Tax Rates for final passage on March 23, 2026.

Carried

5. Delegation

a. Kent Wilkins and Brian Woelfe, Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and Brock Wardell, Technology Specialist, GEI Solutions Inc.

Re: Minch Anchor Deck Project

Mayor, Milt McIver welcomed the representatives for the Minch Anchor Deck Project to the Council Meeting.

Kent Wilkins provided an overview of the Minch Anchor Deck Project, covering the project’s history, proposed funding, and key highlights, such as the inclusion of accessible washrooms.

Council asked about the inclusion of washrooms within the project.

Mr. Wilkins advised that there are currently no accessible washrooms on the south side of Little Tub Harbour.

Council asked about the proposed budget for the project.

Mr. Wilkins noted that the figures included within the proposal are an estimate and that final figures will be identified within the Request for Proposal (RFP) Process.

Brock Wardell noted that costing for tying the washrooms into the Tobermory Sewer System was not included within the proposed budget.

Council asked if the project will result in the loss of any parking spaces.

Mr. Wilkins advised that no parking spaces will be impacted by the construction of the deck.

Mayor McIver noted that the presentation materials will be referred to staff for review.

Council thanked Mr. Wilkins, Mr. Woelfle and Mr. Wardell for their presentation.

6. Consideration of Agenda Items

a. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 26-04

Re: 12 Brock Street

Council engaged in discussion regarding the development cost per parking space, potential alternative sites, and the possible future use of the property for the Tobermory Water Treatment Plant.

Council discussed the points raised concerning the potential use of a gravel parking lot for the future water treatment plant and the possibility of eliminating the need for a shuttle system.

Council asked about the status of the Centennial Drive Project.

Chief Administrative Officer Peggy Van Mierlo-West stated that, following project approval in the 2026 Budget, staff will proceed with the preparation of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the demolition of the existing building.

Council discussed the potential impacts of developing a parking lot on neighbouring properties and noted that the Centennial Drive property offers more space for a parking lot compared to the Brock Street property.

Mayor McIver noted that direction regarding the Centennial Drive Project and 12 Brock Street will be provided to staff at the March 23, 2026, Council Meeting.

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the motion be amended to remove “That Council provides direction on how to proceed with next steps.”

Carried

#07-04-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report CAO 26-04 12 Brock Street for information.

Carried – As Amended

b. Clerk Report No. C 26-07

Re: Comprehensive Land Policy and Project Plan

Clerk, Alexandra Croce, provided an overview of Clerk Report No. C 26-07 Re: Comprehensive Land Policy and Project Plan, highlighting the framework for administrative processing and emphasizing that the Municipality is required to have a policy governing municipal lands.

Council engaged in discussion regarding Shore Road Allowances and Easements, reviewing the policy wording, the process for inquiries, and discussing public ownership.

Ms. Croce provided an overview of the application process, noting that following pre-consultation and application submission, staff will conduct a review, verify property ownership, prepare an internal report for the Senior Management Team, and present the findings to Council for review. Ms. Croce noted that the policy addresses the legal and procedural aspects of municipal land disposition rather than enforcement over land use.

Council discussed the principles of the Comprehensive Land Policy, and emphasized the importance of maintaining public access.

Council discussed the merging of properties following the sale of municipal land and the criteria for purchasing municipal land, noting that adjoining landowners should be given priority and requesting that the policy be clarified.

Sue Lessard approached Council with a scenario regarding an unopened shore road allowance, inquiring about the implications of the policy on the public.

Council asked about the costs associated with staff time regarding processing applications under the policy.

Ms. Croce noted that an application fee has been outlined within the Municipality’s Fees and Charges By-law, and that the applicant is responsible for all legal costs associated with their application.

Council engaged in discussion regarding public access and utilization of municipal land.

Main Motion

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives staff report C26-07 Comprehensive Land Policy and Project Plan for information;

That Council approves a by-law to establish a Comprehensive Land Policy; and

That Council approves the project plan for processing the pending requests as outlined in the report.

Superseded

Motion to Amend

#07-05-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the motion be amended to remove:

That Council approves a by-law to establish a Comprehensive Land Policy; and

That Council approves the project plan for processing the pending requests as outlined in the report.

And add:

That Council directs staff to bring back a report with additional information regarding shore road and unopened road allowances.

Carried

Main Motion as Amended

#07-06-2026

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives staff report C26-07 Comprehensive Land Policy and Project Plan for information;

That Council directs staff to bring back a report with additional information regarding shore road and unopened road allowances.

Carried – As Amended

c. Clerk Report No. C 26-08

Re: Administrative Monetary Penalties System (AMPS)

Clerk, Alexandra Croce, provided an overview of the information contained within Clerk Report No. C 26-08 Re: Administrative Monetary Penalties System (AMPS).

Council asked about the utilization of a Third Party Hearing and Screening Officer and about the frequency in which the Municipality uses the Provincial Offences Act court system

Council requested information on the number of appeals received monthly within the Municipality and asked about the costs associated with a third-party screening and hearing officer in relation to the POA system.

Ms. Croce noted that further details on number of appeals and a cost analysis will be included in a subsequent report.

#07-07-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report C26-08 Administrative Monetary Penalties System (AMPS) for information; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward the draft AMPS by-law and relevant policies for a first review at a subsequent meeting.

Carried

d. Chief Building Official Report No. BD 26-02

Re: Building By-law Update

Council asked about the changes to the by-law.

Chief Building Official, Emily McDougall, provided an overview of the report, noting updates to fees, and the inclusion of short-form wording and fines as part of the proposed updates to the Building By-law.

#07-08-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report BD26-02 Building By-law Update for information; and

That Council approves the Building By-law for The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula as presented.

Carried

e. Chief Building Official Report No. BD 26-03

Re: No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement

#07-09-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report BD26-03 No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement for information; and

That Council authorizes the Mayor and Clerk to enter into a No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement for the property legally described as Plan 777 Lot 9 An Undivided 1/10th Int. In Lot 7 & 10 and located at 2 Mill Point Road.

Carried

f. Chief Building Official Report No. BD 26-04

Re: Appointing a Deputy Chief Building Official

#07-10-2026

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives report BD26-04 to Appoint a Deputy Chief Building Official for information; and

That Council approves the appointment by-law as presented.

Carried

g. Fire Chief Report No. FD 26-02

Re: Purchase of a New Fire Department Tanker

#07-11-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the motion be deferred.

Carried

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives report FD 26-02 Purchase of a New Fire Department Tanker for information; and

That Council authorizes the Mayor and Clerk to enter into an agreement with Battleshield Industries Limited for the purchase of a fire department tanker for the purchase price of $768,000.00, plus $99,905.00 in applicable taxes.

Deferred

h. Fire Chief Report No. FD 26-03

Re: Open Air Burning By-law Update

Fire Chief Jack Burt provided an overview of the report, noting updates to definitions, clearer language, and increased fines to align with those in the Fireworks By-law as part of the proposed updates to the Open-Air Burning By-law.

#07-12-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report FD 26-03 Open Air Burning By-law Update for information; and

That Council directs staff to bring forward an updated By-law to Regulate the Setting of Open Air Fires within the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Carried

i. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 26-02

Re: Lion’s Head Marina – Dock “F” Purchase Contract

#07-13-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives report PF 26-02 Lion’s Head Marina – Dock “‘F” Purchase Contract for information; and

That Council waives Purchasing Policy section 5.4.1 requirement to tender and exempts the purchase order for Dock F replacement per section 5.4.2.4 as a single source purchase to standardize dock specifications; and

That Council accepts the quote from Kropf Industrial Inc for the replacement of Lion’s Head Marina Dock “F” in the amount of $260,085 + HST;

That Council authorizes the Mayor and Clerk to enter into a purchase contract with Kropf Industrial Inc for the replacement of Lion’s Head Marina Dock ‘F”.

Carried

j. Chi-Cheemaun Festival Committee

Re: November 20, 2025, Meeting Minutes

#07-14-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Chi-Cheemaun Festival Committee Meeting No. 25-08, November 20, 2025, and all actions contained therein be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

k. Museum Committee

Re: February 3, 2026, Meeting Minutes

#07-15-2026

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Museum Committee Meeting No. 26-02, February 3, 2026, and all actions contained therein be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

7. Other Business

a. Deputy Mayor Anderson asked about the possibility of the Fire Department and Public Works Department sharing the Roll-Off Truck included within the 2026 Capital Budget.

Fire Chief, Jack Burt, noted that following discussions with Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, the joint use of the Roll-Off Truck would not be feasible due to operational needs.

b. Councillor Golden noted that the Lion’s Head and District Community Centre and Arena was featured on a local social media page called “For the Love of the Game.”

Council congratulated Parks and Facilities staff for their great work in supporting community recreation and events.

8. Correspondence – for Information

a. Bluewater District School Board

Re: English Public School Board Trustees

Council discussed concerns about the potential elimination of locally elected English Public School Trustees in Ontario.

#07-16-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

WHEREAS there are proposals by the Minister of Education to drastically change or eliminate locally elected English public school trustees in Ontario; and

WHEREAS locally elected trustees provide essential community representation; and

WHEREAS rural communities rely on trustees to reflect local priorities, ensure accountability, and advocate for students; and

WHEREAS proposed changes may reduce or eliminate locally elected trustees.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Council of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula affirms support for maintaining elected trustees; and

AND FURTHER THAT the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA), Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), and local MPP(s) be advised of Council’s decision.

Carried

9. Closed Session – a. Nil.

10. Reading of By-laws

a. Further to item 2.b. – Clerk Report No. C 26-07 Re: Comprehensive Land Policy, item 10 a. By-Law 2026-25 Being A By-Law to Establish a Comprehensive Land Policy for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula was not considered for final passage.

b. By-Law No. 2026-26

Being a By-law Respecting Construction, Demolition and Change of Use Permit and Inspections Within the Boundaries of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

c. By-Law No. 2026-27

Being a by-law to appoint the Chief Building Official and Deputy Chief Building Officials under the Building Code Act, 1992, S.O. 1992, c.23, for the purposes of enforcement of the said Act.

d. By-Law No. 2026-28

Being A By-Law to Regulate the Setting of Open-Air Fires Within the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

e. By-Law 2026-29

Being A By-Law of the Corporation of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to confirm the proceedings of the Council meeting held on March 9, 2026

#07-17-2026

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the listed by-laws #b-e, be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

11. Adjournment

a. Motion to Adjourn

#07-18-2026

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the meeting adjourns at 2:27 p.m.

Carried