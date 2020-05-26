Municipality Of NBP Council Meeting Minutes No. 20-21 (Electronic) April 27, 2020

MEMBERS PRESENT: Mayor Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles, Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor James Mielhausen, Councillor Megan Myles

STAFF PRESENT: Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Chief Administrative Officer, Mary Lynn Standen, Clerk, Cathy Addison, Deputy Clerk, Tessa Swanton, Administrative Assistant, Teresa Shearer, Treasurer, Wendy Elliott, Chief Building Official, Troy Cameron, Public Works Manager, Ryan Deska, Manager of Community Services, Carol Hopkins, By-law Enforcement Officer

OTHERS PRESENT: Nil

NOTE: In the absence of the ability to vote by a show of hands, in accordance with By-law No. 2018-73, Section 2(dd), Council votes will be recorded for resolutions presented at electronic Council meetings.

DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:15 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the course of the meeting.

Councillor Mielhausen declared a conflict of interest with respect to Agenda Item #14 as “I am the property owner”.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-01-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden Yes

Councillor Mielhausen Yes

Councillor Myles Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles Yes

Mayor McIver Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

ADOPTION OF THE MINUTES

Re: Special Council Meeting No. 20-19, April 8, 2020 and Council Meeting No. 20-20, April 14, 2020

Moved by D. Myles Resolution #21-02-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT the minutes of Council Meeting No. Special Council Meeting No. 20-19, April 8, 2020 and Council Meeting No. 20-20, April 14, 2020 be approved as printed and circulated.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

PUBLIC MEETING

There is no Public Meeting for Council Meeting No. 20-21, April 27, 2020.

DELEGATION

There is no Delegation for Council Meeting No. 20-21, April 27, 2020.

CONSIDERATION OF AGENDA ITEMS

1. (“Notice of Motion presented by Councillor James Mielhausen RE: Requested at April 14, 2020 Council Meeting to be brought forward to April 27, 2020 Council Meeting”)

In response to an inquiry from Councillor Myles, Mr. Cameron, Public Works Manager, confirmed that a request had been presented to Council in late 2019 from a landowner with respect to ditch cleaning as the ditches drain the roadside water through various properties. Mr. Cameron clarified that a report on this matter was presented at the January 13, 2020 Council Meeting.

Councillor Myles was in agreement with the recommendation as long as it does not set an unsustainable precedent for similar requests in the future.

Moved by L. Golden Resolution #21-03-2020 Seconded by J. Mielhausen

THAT the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula will undertake the cleaning of ditches that drain the roadside water from the Bury Road through Lots 7, 8 and 9, Concessions 1 and 2, EBR, (Eastnor), to Judges Creek on an “as needed” basis as agreed upon by the affected landowners, as noted below, and the Municipality.

4109 620 004 00700 Lot 7, Concession 1, EBR, (Eastnor)

4109 620 004 00800 Lot 8, Concession 1, EBR, (Eastnor)

4109 620 004 00900 Lot 9, Concession 1, EBR, (Eastnor)

4109 620 008 00700 Lot 7, Concession 2, EBR, (Eastnor)

4109 620 008 00800 Lot 8, Concession 2, EBR, (Eastnor)

4109 620 008 00900 Lot 9, Concession 2, EBR, (Eastnor)

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

2. Public Works Department Report No. PW 20-21

RE: 2019 Annual Monitoring Reports for the Waste Disposal Sites

Councillor Golden asked how the burning restriction at the Lindsay Waste Disposal Site is affecting landfill operations. Mr. Cameron indicated that staff are currently stockpiling brush until such time as the burning restriction is lifted.

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-04-2020 Seconded by M. Myles

THAT Council receives the 2019 Annual Monitoring Reports for the Eastnor, Lindsay and St. Edmunds Waste Disposal Sites;

AND THAT Council supports the recommendations provided by GM BluePlan Engineering Limited as contained within each of the Annual Monitoring Reports.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

3. Public Works Department Report No. PW 20-22

RE: Continued Closure of Waste Disposal Sites

Councillor Golden recommended that some measure be implemented allowing residents to dispose of household waste at the landfill sites. She suggested a “free dump day” that would allow ratepayers to dispose of built-up yard waste laying around on properties.

Councillor Myles stated that crowding at the landfill sites may occur if there was a “free dump day”. She suggested that, if businesses only can apply for credit accounts at the landfills, their accounts be shared with others who are in need of waste disposal.

Deputy Mayor Myles proposed that landfill sites be open to residents based on the first letter of your last name.

Mr. Cameron informed that the Public Works Department has purchased credit/debit machines to be installed at each landfill site. He recommended that the landfill site operations remain status quo, open three (3) days a week to account holders only, until the credit/debit machines are installed and operational. He said that training of staff will be required once the machines are installed and the landfill sites may then be open to the public operating under the regular summer hours.

Moved by L. Golden Resolution #21-05-2020 Seconded by D. Myles

THAT Council supports the continued

closure of the Municipal Waste Disposal Sites to the public except the Lindsay Waste Disposal Site which will be open by appointment only to existing account holders on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday each week only;

AND THAT Council delegates authority to the Public Works Manager, once the finalized specific measures such as methods of payment, etc. are put in place, to open the Municipal Waste Disposal Sites to the public providing that when this occurs all legislation/orders enacted by the Provincial Government must be complied with by the public.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

4. By-law Enforcement Officer Report No. MLEO 20-06

RE: Quarterly Information and Updates for January, February and March 2020

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-06-2020 Seconded by M. Myles

THAT Council receives the MLEO Report No. 20-06, By-law Department quarterly report for January, February and March 2020 as information.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

5. Building Department Report No. BD 20-08

RE: No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement

JOHN ROSS BLACK

Lot 8 Plan 777; Northern Bruce Peninsula

4 Mill Point Road

Assessment Roll No. 4109 620 002 00800

PIN 33129-0067 (LT)

Mrs. Elliott, Chief Building Official, confirmed that Mill Point Road is a private road that does not receive Municipal services.

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-07-2020 Seconded by M. Myles

THAT Council approves the negotiation and registration of a No Demand for Services Site Plan Control Agreement requested by John Ross Black, owner of the property legally described as Lot 8 Plan 777; Northern Bruce Peninsula and located at 4 Mill Point Road, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

6. Building Department Report No. BD 20-09

RE: No Demand for Services and Access Site Plan Control Agreement

SARAH BOLTON

Part Lot 6-7 Concession 13 EBR Eastnor Part 51, R143, T/W

R117726 & R118049; Northern Bruce Peninsula

Not yet assigned, fronting onto an unopened road allowance

Assessment Roll No. 41 09 620 009 11751 0000

PIN: 33122-0269 (LT)

Councillor Myles questioned if there are any long-term risks associated with the issuance of building permits for a property fronting onto an unopened road allowance.

Mayor McIver commented that No Demand for Services applications allow for Council to become more familiar with roads within the Municipality.

Moved by L. Golden Resolution #21-08-2020 Seconded by D. Myles

THAT Council approves the negotiation and registration of a No Demand for Services and Access Site Plan Control Agreement requested by Sarah Bolton, owner of the property legally described as Part Lot 6-7 Concession 13 EBR Eastnor Part 51, R143, T/W R117726 & R118049; Northern Bruce Peninsula and located at not yet assigned, fronting onto an unopened road allowance, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

7. Manager of Community Services Report No. CS 20-23

RE: Update to Lion’s Head Harbour Goose Management Plan

Deputy Mayor Myles stated that she is not convinced that the Municipality should be using Avian Migrate. She requested that signage be installed if the product is used.

Mr. Deska, Manager of Community Services, advised that Provincial regulations stipulate that signage is to be posted by the licensed applicator when the product is applied.

Councillor Myles recommended that Avian Migrate be used on an as-needed basis and be avoided if possible. She suggested that more safe and affordable methods be utilized and the public be notified if the product is administered.

Mr. Deska informed that there has been good progress relating to the issue with geese at the Lion’s Head Beach/Harbour. He said that the fence has been extended as per Councillor Mielhausen’s request at a previous meeting and the dog has continued its work of deterring the geese from the area.

Moved by M. Myles Resolution #21-09-2020 Seconded by J. Mielhausen

THAT Council receives Manager of Community Services Report CS 20-23 with an update to the Lion’s Head Harbour Goose Management Plan;

AND THAT Council endorses the use of Avian Migrate on an as needed basis in compliance with Provincial regulations.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

8. Manager of Community Services Report No. CS 20-24

RE: Facilities Tender – Legion Ramp Replacement

Mr. Deska stated that the tender was advertised previously and no submissions were received. When re-advertised, he advised that one (1) tender submission was received noting that after taxes the project will be over budget by $528.00.

Moved by M. Myles Resolution #21-10-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT Council pending discussions and comments from today’s review, awards the Legion Ramp Replacement Tender to Boyle Concrete Services for the amount of $30,000.00, excluding HST.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

9. Manager of Community Services Report No. CS 20-25

RE: Upcoming Commercial Tour Boat Seasonal Maintenance

Mr. Deska said that he would like to be flexible and determine a safe and responsible way to allow commercial boat operators to perform maintenance on their vessels.

Councillor Myles said that it may be unnecessary to create a schedule for commercial boat maintenance as long as individuals are encouraged to comply with Provincial regulations and Municipal by-law enforcement is patrolling.

Mr. Deska recommended that the Municipality by notified when a commercial boat owner is intending to perform maintenance in order for the By-law Department to have an understanding of who is permitted to be at the Harbour at any given time.

Councillor Golden stated that by-law enforcement should be providing warnings to individuals prior to ticketing with no warning given when enforcing Provincial regulations.

Mrs. Hopkins, By-law Enforcement Officer, said that she would send an email to Council outlining the ticketing process during the pandemic. She informed that six (6) tickets have been issued under the Provincial order to date and that warnings are given prior to a ticket being issued.

Councillor Myles stated that Municipal staff and Council need to be careful interpreting Provincial regulations for private businesses and members of the public.

Mr. Deska said that his interpretation of the Provincial regulations is consistent with that of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH).

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-11-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT Council receives Manager of Community Services Report CS 20-25, Upcoming Commercial Tour Boat Seasonal Maintenance

THAT Council permit commercial boat operators to access their boats for repairs and maintenance, IF AND ONLY IF, all business owners or hired contractors register with the municipality prior to beginning work, and receive permission to access the site prior to commencing work AND IF both contractors and boat owners carry in good standing the mandatory insurance requirements as set out in the Tobermory Harbour Policies and Procedures Handbook

THAT Staff develop a schedule for repairs to limit traffic to the site (maximum 5 people at any given time), where permission to access the site will only be granted according to this schedule.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

10. Manager of Community Services Report No. CS 20-27

RE: Final Lighthouse Location

Mr. Deska stated that there may be a slight delay in the lighthouse project timeline as per conversations with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

Councillor Myles inquired on the approximate budget of the lighthouse project and asked if staff have any ideas for the use of the old lighthouse foundation. Mr. Deska informed that the Municipality has received over $10,000 in donations for the project to date and the Municipality expects to pay about $10-15,000 in order to facilitate the rebuild. He also mentioned that many materials have been donated including the concrete work. Mr. Deska expects the project to be under budget.

Specific to the usability of the pier, Mr. Deska said that a seating area with railings may be an option; however, this needs further investigation.

In response to a question from Mayor McIver, Mr. Deska noted that the engineer had approved the location (further from the water) which is where the lighthouse was located from 1919-1969. He advised that DFO has requested to uncover the concrete surface for some analysis and this may be delayed due to COVID-19. Mr. Deska did confirm that maintenance and repairs to municipal infrastructure are permitted during the pandemic.

Moved by M. Myles Resolution #21-12-2020 Seconded by J. Mielhausen

THAT Council approves Manager of Community Services Report CS 20-27 outlining the final location for the Lion’s Head Lighthouse pending approval from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

11. Manager of Community Services Report No. CS 20-28

RE: Refund Policy for Facilities RE: COVID 19

Lengthy discussion ensued and the following was noted:

processing Harbour refunds may place an extra burden on staff

the electrical issue at the Lion’s Head Campground does factor into decisions regarding refunds in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic

a previous Council resolution that reflects the Campground be closed until June 1, 2020 should be amended to state “until further notice” in order for work on the Campground to be completed. The Clerk advised that, according to the Procedural By-law, a member of Council must present a Notice of Motion for consideration of the intent to change the wording of the previously approved motion

Mr. Deska will be presenting a staff report at the May 11, 2020 Council Meeting pertaining to the electrical issues at the Campground

work is likely to be completed at the Campground in time for the season to open

direction on how to proceed with electrical upgrades at the Campground may need to occur soon for the electrician to begin work

options for dealing with the Campground electrical issues include closing down the waterfront sites, of which there are 18, due to high water erosion and electrical issues, completely reinstalling electrical wiring in the Campground or temporarily fixing the electrical issues while working on a broader strategic plan for the Campground

a Special Council Meeting may be called prior to the next regular Council Meeting on May 11, 2020 to discuss the Campground and Harbours

fees for the Campground and Harbours could be prorated

staff need to continue to adhere to Provincial regulations and public health guidelines

overall financial implications are difficult to determine until a reopening date is established

if more than one (1) month of the season is impacted, then rates can be adjusted accordingly; and

a lease holder at the Tobermory Airport has requested a refund as they will not be operating the helicopter tours for the 2020 season and Council approved this request and the extension of the lease to 2021.

The following discussion occurred with respect to the Ferndale Information Centre:

The tourism season is likely to be affected this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Councillor Golden said that the Ferndale Information Centre is valuable, especially if the Province reopens;

Councillor Myles commented on the minimal number of visitors at the Ferndale Information Centre when tourism was operating at full capacity and the Municipal funds that are required to operate the facility

Councillor Myles recommended that the $30,000.00 allocated to operating the Ferndale Information Centre for the season be used elsewhere where a greater benefit is received

Councillor Golden stated that the tourism industry is the largest industry in the area and visitors will need more direction than usual this year following the reopening of the Province

Mayor McIver suggested working with the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 season in respect to operating the Ferndale Information Centre, if the Province reopens; and

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-13-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT, for harbours and the campground, Council defers consideration of a set weekly refund for slip holders and campers;

AND THAT the Manager of Community Services is instructed to contact all slip holders and campers advising that the Municipality intends to be flexible and fair as it relates to fees and, if necessary, a Special Meeting of Council will be scheduled to discuss this matter further;

AND THAT, for the airport, Council approves an amendment to the Lease Agreement with Blue Heron Tours by deleting the year 2020 and replacing with 2021 as Blue Heron Tours has advised the Municipality that the business will not be operating in 2020;

AND THAT, for the use of the Ferndale Information Centre, Council discusses tourism service delivery and funding

of same for the 2020 season with the Tobermory and District Chamber of Commerce.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

12. Deputy Clerk Report No. DC 20-11

RE: COVID-19 Updates

Mrs. Addison, Deputy Clerk/Emergency Management Coordinator, indicated that in order for the Province to begin reopening a total of less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per day have to be consistent for a two (2) week period.

Moved by D. Myles Resolution #21-14-2020 Seconded by J. Mielhausen

THAT Council receives Deputy Clerk Report DC 20-11 as information with respect to the Covid-19 updates.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

13. Clerk Department Report No. C 20-25

RE: Climate Action Committee Recruitment, Selection and Appointment Process

Councillor Myles stated that she was under the impression that recruitment was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs. Standen advised that, after re-advertising the appointment process, may be completed by mid to late June.

Moved by M. Myles Resolution #21-15-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT Council supports re-advertising the “call for volunteers” to attain the minimum of four (4) to a maximum of six (6) community volunteer members for the Climate Action Committee.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

Having declared a conflict of interest, Councillor Mielhausen did not participate in discussion pertaining to Agenda Item #14, Clerks Department Report No. C 20-26.

14. Clerk Department Report No. C 20-26

RE: Owner: James Mielhausen

Applicant: Dan Carey

Agent: Jason McNamara

File No.: NBP OPA-14-19.62 (Local Official Plan Amendment)

Related File Nos.: Z-66-19.62 (Zoning)

B-108-19.62 (Consent)

Part Lot 25, Concession 2, EBR, (Eastnor)

Bruce Road 9

Assessment Roll No. 4109 620 007 00501

Moved by L. Golden Resolution #21-16-2020 Seconded by D. Myles

THAT Council supports consideration of the adoption of By-law No. 2020-49, being a by-law to adopt Amendment No. 14 to the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Local Official Plan for the lands described as Part Lot 25, Concession 2, EBR, (Eastnor), Bruce Road 9, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, at its regular meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: in conflict

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

Councillor Mielhausen resumed participation in the meeting at this time.

15. Resolution- Township of Mapleton

RE: Farm Property Class Tax Rate Programme

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-17-2020 Seconded by M. Myles

THAT Council receives the attached resolution, as information.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

OTHER BUSINESS

Councillor Golden suggested that local boaters to permitted to utilize the boat launches at the Harbours, by appointment, while abiding by social distancing guidelines. She also mentioned that sourcing face masks may be beneficial for ratepayers and business owners.

Mr. Deska stated that boating is a great form of recreation that can incorporate social distancing. He stated that he could investigate a solution if requested.

Councillor Myles said that there are similar concerns with the closure of trails. She noted that regular recreational opportunities should reopen once a safe solution is determined.

Deputy Mayor Myles indicated that she was notified from a member of the public that the 1-888 phone number to call with complaints regarding individuals not complying with regulations related to COVID-19 had been advised to leave a message with the Municipal By-law Department. Mrs. Hopkins, By-law Enforcement Officer, advised that the 1-888 phone number was flooded with requests and is only for those to inquire regarding essential/non-essential businesses. She stated that by-law staff are working on weekends to address complaints. Specific to after-hours complaints, the Municipality asks individuals to call 1-866-750-8219 and concerns are then dispatched directly to Mrs. Hopkins. She further mentioned that after 9:00 p.m., complaints will be dealt

call the non-emergency OPP number at 1-888-310-1122.

Councillor Myles welcomed Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Chief Administrative Officer, to the Municipality. She also advised that the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce’s annual wine and cheese event will be held virtually this year and that she and Mr. Deska will attend and present a Municipal update.

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Paul Dube, Ombudsman Ontario- Report on Closed Meeting Complaint- noted and filed

2. Darlene Hotchkiss- request for cedar trees to be cut on Pike Bay Road to allow for the passage of a cottage to be moved to Baywatch Drive- Mr. Cameron, Public Works Manager, recommended that branches be trimmed in order for the cottage to be successfully moved

3. Stephen Shaw- request to have to water supply activated at the Tobermory terminal- addressed by Public Works and OCWA

4. J.E. Pugsley- I endorse the request by the Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory to consider converting the Cabot Head Road into a trail- noted and filed

5. Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA)- Covid-19 Update- April 20, 2020- noted and filed

6. The Community Space, Faith Place Rural Conference has been postponed- The new date is November 6, 2020- noted and filed

Moved by J. Mielhausen Resolution #21-18-2020 Seconded by M. Myles

THAT the correspondence items be received for information as printed and circulated.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

READING OF BY-LAWS

Moved by L. Golden Resolution #21-19-2020 Seconded by D. Myles

THAT the following listed by-laws be given 1st, 2nd and 3rd reading and enacted:

2020-33 BEING A BY-LAW TO ADOPT THE ESTIMATES OF ALL SUMS REQUIRED DURING THE YEAR AND SET THE 2020 TAX RATES

2020-44 BEING A BY-LAW TO AUTHORIZE THE WAIVER OF PENALTY AND INTEREST ON ALL MUNICIPAL ACCOUNTS UNTIL JULY 1, 2020

2020-50 BEING A BY-LAW TO CONFIRM THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA HELD MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried

CLOSED SESSION

There is no Closed Session for Council Meeting No. 20-21, April 27, 2020.

RECONVENE FROM “CLOSED SESSION” TO RESUME COUNCIL MEETING

There is no Closed Session for Council Meeting No. 20-21, April 27, 2020.

Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Chief Administrative Officer, expressed that she had a fantastic first week of work at the Municipality and is looking forward to meeting with members of Council.

ADJOURNMENT

Moved by M. Myles Resolution #21-20-2020 Seconded by L. Golden

THAT the meeting adjourns at 2:54 p.m.

The Clerk proceeded to call and record the votes of Council:

Councillor Golden: Yes

Councillor Mielhausen: Yes

Councillor Myles: Yes

Deputy Mayor Myles: Yes

Mayor McIver: Yes

The Clerk announced that the motion was carried.

Carried