Local Job Fair Highlights Need For Employees

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Twenty four local companies took part in the local job fair bringing with them a laundry list of job opportunities. This is the second job fair held this month, the first event being held the prior week in Tobermory. On 14 March 2026, employers at the job fair held at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head reported that the flow of job seekers was steady and that they made some interesting contacts.

Jobs available were part-time, full-time, seasonal and year round. Some of the companies looking to hire for the upcoming summer tourist season say they have filled about fifty percent of their job needs but still have many vacancies to fill. For job seekers, there were choices in healthcare, education, environment and conservation, food and beverage, light manufacturing and a full range of tourism related jobs.

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula is looking to fill staffing positions at the harbour, airport and museum; they have filled about half of the positions but still have five to six vacancies.

Blue Heron Cruises employs approximately 110-120 seasonal workers, with about half their employees returning year after year. They are looking for ticket agents and front desk associates, boat crew, shuttle bus drivers, retail clerks, and outdoor maintenance personnel.

Bruce Anchor Cruises say they receive numerous online applications from throughout Canada, but are still looking for ticket agents for the cruises and their hotel business is looking for housekeepers, front desk staff and laundry attendants; as well as staff for their kayak rentals.

Grey Bruce Cottages manages over 80 vacation properties and growing. They were looking for cleaners, lawn and garbage management helpers. Tamarac Island Inn and Summer House Park are looking for seasonal staff as the summer approaches. Photo: Austin of Pike Bay stops by the Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce booth at the recent job fair. He was interested in both full-time or part-time work.

Photo: Job-seeker Lucas is ideally looking for a year round job and came out to learn about what was available. He submitted his contact information to various companies at the job fair, including at Summer House Park.



Orkin, a pest control management company, is looking for four or five technicians to handle the local area and will offer specialised training.

Local food and beverage enterprises were set up at the job fair, looking to ramp up staffing.

The Tobermory Coffee Company is looking for a barista. Rachel’s Restaurant in Lion’s Head needs kitchen and serving staff. Hungry Hiker of Ferndale/Tobermory is the food service provider for Celtic Camp. They require a baker and someone with meal planning experience that can develop meal plans, taking into account the allergy concerns of the young campers. They say they could provide accommodation if needed for two or three employees.

There are also paid opportunities from the local non-profit sector to indulge your passion or special interest/training. The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association is looking to hire three environmental technicians, mainly university students or recent graduates. The E-bike rentals in Tobermory did very well last summer and they intend to purchase more bikes; opportunities exist for rental agents.

Dive Life in Tobermory, is looking for administration staff, but also ambassadors for their non-profit Tobermory chapter of “Save Ontario Shipwrecks”.

If you like being around sweet things, maybe the Sweet Shop in Tobermory might be a good spot, as they look to staff their production area for the store. They are also looking for in-store staff.

EPH Tools, a local manufacturing operation, needs fabrication, welding and assembly workers, machine operators, robotic, design and engineering staff.

For those with specialized skills there are opportunities for nurses, personal support workers and educational assistants.

A seasonal cottager from Lion’s Head says this job fair is “way better than imagined, definitely better than the job fairs in Orangeville and Mississauga.”

The recent high school graduates say they came out to see what was available and maybe find something that piqued their interest. They say they were mostly looking for full-time work, but are open to trying “anything”, as they explore various options to build their skills and experience.

The Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, one of the organizers of the job fair, say they were happy with the turnout in Lion’s Head. The Chamber is also looking to promote the area by hiring Travel Ambassadors, with localized knowledge of the area to assist tourists.

Pierre Valley, of the Corporation of the County of Bruce, says the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula Economic Region (an area that stretches from Stratford to Tobermory), has one of the lowest employment rates in 15 years. He attributes some of the issues to an aging population and slow population growth, but he says there are positive signs of growth; starting with a slight demographic shift in the COVID-19 years. However, this growth also brings with it more demand for services and amenities. Another challenge to growth is affordable housing.

The Corporation, one of the highest employers in the area, employs over 800 staff for their long-term care facilities, museums, transport and corporate operations. Bruce Country lent their support to the Tobermory and Northern Bruce Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in arranging the job fair.

Valley said he was pleased to see so many potential job seekers, especially those of the younger generation looking for their first post-secondary school employment.