Pre-Loved Fashions, Pies & Goodies at Peninsula SWANS “Ladies Day Out – Fall Edition” October 11th

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

It is so hard to believe that September is gone. The weather has been so amazing and we deserve it to make up for the slow start to summer!

The Peninsula SWANS Club had a very busy month with catering events. It is fun to be in the middle of the flurry of emails, text messages and calls to make all the arrangements.

Our Treasurer, Bev Miller made a $1,000.00 donation to the Bruce Peninsula Hospice at their AGM in Tobermory on September 25th. This is the 30th Anniversary for this wonderful organization and we wish them continued success.

October looks like it will be busy also. This is a reminder of the Ladies’ Day Out – Fall Edition, hosted by the Peninsula SWANS. This event will be held at the Friendship Club, next to the arena in Lion’s Head on Saturday, October 11th. The hours of operation will be 10:00am until 2:00pm.

It is a great opportunity to stock up on your Thanksgiving pies and other homemade goodies. There will also be an amazing selection of pre-loved ladies’ fashions and a light lunch for purchase. Just think about it – you can treat yourself to a yummy lunch, some “new to you” outfits and your Thanksgiving baking is taken care of, so take the stress out of your Thanksgiving! Purchases are CASH only please and all proceeds raised will go back into the Community. Hope to see you there.