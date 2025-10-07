Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers Association Petitions Council for Road Repairs

Media Release

Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers Association Looks ahead with optimism as Council Considers Road Repair Petition

September 29, 2025 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON – The Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers Association is voicing optimism and anticipation as a community petition has been submitted to the Mayor and Council of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, requesting long-awaited road repairs be included in the 2026 capital works program.

The petition, signed by approximately 80 people in the affected area, identifies four local roads — McIvor Drive, Donald Road, Fox Trail, and Cardinal Crescent — representing just 2.6 kilometres of roadway. According to residents, these vital routes have faced significant and continuous degradation for more than 15 years, despite being critical to local families, emergency responders, bus drivers, contractors, and visitors.

Photo: Donald Road and Little Pine Drive, where the tar and chip surfacing ends and the gravel section begins.

“For too long, these roads have been left behind,” said a local spokesperson. “We’re finally hoping the municipality is hearing our pleas to modernize them to the same tar and chip surfacing standard as the roads they connect to.”

Currently, the municipality relies on frequent grading to keep the roads passable, a costly and temporary measure that often lasts only weeks. Large potholes, heavy dust requiring chemical suppression, and seasonal washouts, aside from safety issues, have fueled frustration and calls for action.

The Association believes that 2026 could represent an amazing turning point for the community. “We’re excited to see what the municipality can do in 2026 to address our concerns,” the spokesperson added.

If adopted by Council, the project would deliver long-overdue infrastructure improvements, ending years of appeals from residents and ensuring safer, more reliable travel throughout this part of the Northern Bruce Peninsula.