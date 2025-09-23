First New Multi-Unit Apartments in Tobermory Since the 1970s

By John Francis,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Almost fifty years ago, Lloyd and Vi Adams commissioned a commercial building on Highway 6 in Tobermory to create space for the Royal Bank and the OPP. They built a second floor above the commercial space and turned it into rental apartments. Until this month, that was the only privately owned multi-unit residential building in Tobermory.

Ted and Phyllis Hayes have created a superb set of seniors’ apartments in Lion’s Head; they have made it possible for a number of people to stay in the village instead of moving away.

But there have been no private residential rentals built in Tobermory in nearly 50 years. (Bruce County built the Bradley Davis Seniors Apartments in the 1980s but they serve the entire county and have a multi-year waiting list.)

A couple of years ago, Adam Robins set out to fill this gap. He bought a property at the corner of Highway 6 and Maple Golf Crescent, then set about getting the plans, permits and permissions to construct two six-unit apartment buildings. (There is a possibility of a third six-unit building when town water and town sewers become available.)

The development is called Escarpment Heights Retirement Rentals and the community got to see the first of those buildings on Saturday, September 13, when Robins and Real Estate Agent Michelle Draper staged an Open House. The event attracted a good turn-out, mostly of local seniors, and people were quite impressed with what they saw.

There are two different floor plans — a one-bedroom with no garage and a larger one-bedroom with a garage and a den/office/small second bedroom. Both floor plans are still available at this writing.

The construction was done by Adam’s brother Tyler Robins and both brothers are proud of the result.