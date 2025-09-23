CUPW/Canada Post Refusing to Deliver Unaddressed Community Newspapers

DEPOT LOCATIONS Located Throughout Community

By Marianne Wood,

Bruce Peninsula Press

As of September 15th, CUPW (Canadian Union of Postal Workers) has instructed its members to stop delivering flyers and products sent under a Neighbourhood Mail agreement – this includes non-addressed community newspapers like the Bruce Peninsula Press. At the time this newspaper went to print, Canada Post outlets will not accept our newspaper for distribution.

Our addressed paid subscribers fall under a different mail agreement and will continue to be delivered through Canada Post.

So, we at Bruce Peninsula Press have pivoted to an alternate distribution method to get our newspaper into the hands of MNBP residents.

We have arranged DEPOT LOCATIONS throughout the Municiaplity of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) where residents can get their free copy of the Bruce Peninsula Press. See our ad on the back page for the full list of locations.

Our message to Canada Post/CUPW: Our newspaper is not a “flyer”. It is not “junk mail”. The Bruce Peninsula Press services its community – we deliver local news that matters to the residents in MNBP.

How can you help?

1) We are asking you to take the extra step to get the newspaper. DEPOT LOCATIONS have been established throughout the municipality – you will have to make an extra stop to get the newspaper until CUPW and Canada Post resolve their labour dispute.

2) Support our advertisers! We were overwhelmed by the support of our loyal advertisers during the last postal strike. Please make an effort to support the businesses that have supported your local community newspaper.

3) Let MP Alex Ruff and Canada Post know that your community newspaper is not “junk mail”. Comunity newspapers should not be treated as flyers. See the letter sent to Alex Ruff on page 5. You can write to Alex by emailing him at alex.ruff@parl.gc.ca or mail your letter to Alex Ruff, MP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, 1101 – 2nd Avenue East, Suite 208, Owen Sound, ON N4K 2J1 (PS: you don’t need a stamp on your letter to the MP)