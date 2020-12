Submitted by Deryn Harkness

The Northern Bruce Walkers have started up again! With all COVID-19 safety measures in place, you are invited to join us at the Tobermory Community Centre on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 3:00 PM. If you are symptom free, willing to sanitize, wear a mask and keep 6’ apart…. you are welcome!

Special “Thank you!” to the Municipality and to the Peninsula Family Health Team for their support.

Step on by and keep well!