John Howard Vince



February 16, 1939 – September 22, 2025



John H. Vince, known affectionately in the neighbourhood as ‘JH’ passed away peacefully at the age of 86, surrounded by family and a team of caring staff, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton on September 22, 2025.



Born in Sarnia, Ontario in 1939, eldest son of Elizabeth and Howard, predeceased by his sister June (Wenn) and brother David. John will be greatly missed by all the family and family friends.



In 1969, John married Sandra, the love of his life and his partner in all life’s journeys. He was a devoted father to Jennifer (her husband Andy) and Kimberly (her husband John), and a cherished grandfather to Spencer.



Carpe Diem



Abiding by John’s wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held Friday October 3rd, 2025, at 11am, following with a family and friendship gathering in the Church Hall 12 noon. Highland Hills Faith Community – St Mark’s United Church1 Lyndale Drive, Dundas, ON L9H 3L4.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Alzheimer’s Society, Hamilton-Halton Chapter. Website: www.alzda.ca

Condolences may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com