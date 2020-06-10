Much Larger Highway Project Will Begin in August

Photo: Construction is finally underway for the new Peacocks Foodland across the road from Adventure the Bruce Inn in Tobermory. The first phase, which began in late May, involves installing a northbound left-turn lane on Highway 6.

A much larger highway project will begin in August, from Lindsay Road 20 to Maple Golf Road in Tobermory. According to MTO, the project “includes rehabilitating the pavement on the lanes and shoulders, improving drainage, replacing culverts, erecting three kilometers of permanent wildlife exclusion fencing, and creating two new eco-passages. Single-lane closures are required to complete the work and traffic will be controlled through the use of traffic control personnel.”