Mississauga Man Charged Following Knife Threat at National Park

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)- A Mississauga resident is charged following a reported altercation at a National Park within the region.

On August 6, 2025, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance involving two individuals at a public site. A bystander observed a male causing damage to public property and intervened, requesting the individual to stop. A brief physical altercation ensued, during which the individual allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the bystander.

No serious injuries were reported.

A 20-year-old, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

-Assault with a weapon

-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The accused was taken into custody and later released. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on September 4, 2025.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.