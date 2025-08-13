St Edmunds Anglican Church Yard Sale Raises $3,266.70 for The Meeting Place Tobermory

36
Photo: St. Edmunds Anglican Church parishioners Jane Greenhouse (left)and Jamie Oliver (right) present a cheque to Noreen Steinacher (center)representing The Meeting Place. 
Submitted by Jane Greenhouse 

On Saturday July 19th, at the Church of St Edmunds, we had one very successful yard sale. The rain held off and many, many people came to support this event.

All the help from the community was really appreciated making this sale really a Tobermory Community sale!

We had many people donate items, help during the week to sort, come early on Saturday morning to bring every thing outside and then to clean up at the end of the sale.

The sale raised $3,266.70 for The Meeting Place Tobermory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR