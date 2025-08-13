St Edmunds Anglican Church Yard Sale Raises $3,266.70 for The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by Jane Greenhouse

On Saturday July 19th, at the Church of St Edmunds, we had one very successful yard sale. The rain held off and many, many people came to support this event.

All the help from the community was really appreciated making this sale really a Tobermory Community sale!

We had many people donate items, help during the week to sort, come early on Saturday morning to bring every thing outside and then to clean up at the end of the sale.

The sale raised $3,266.70 for The Meeting Place Tobermory.